Kimberley Nordic Racers have solid week at Nationals

Canadian Cross Country Nationals took place over the past few weeks from March 20th through March 27th in Whistler, British Columbia at the Whistler Olympic Park. The Kimberley Nordic Club was represented well by eight athletes. Over the course of the race week, skiers competed in five different race formats, varying from short sprint races to distance races of 22.5km. The KNC athletes had a great time getting to try new race formats like team sprints, as well as getting to toe the line with Olympians and World Cup skiers!

Results from the event include:

AvaFei Clark – 45th – Skate 3.3km, 36th – 5km Classic, 39th – Classic Sprint, all while racing up in the girls U16 Category!

Ethan Eskalin – 57th – Skate 5km, 65th – Classic 10km, 61st – Classic Sprint

Ethan Eskalin and Koby Clark – Won their heat in the Team Sprint!

Koby Clark – 20th – Skate 5km, 52nd – Classic 10km, 34th – Classic Sprint

Logan Cox – 2x National Champion (Para Standing 10km Skate, Para Standing 10km Classic) 1x 2nd Place (Para Standing Classic Sprint)

Marielle Ackermann – 2x top 5 Place (Individual Skate 5km, Individual Classic 10km) 8th in skate 22.5km

Nathan Savage – 34th – 10km Skate, 30th – 15km Classic, 27th – Classic Sprint

Raleigh Tarte – 3x National Champion (Individual Start Skate 5km, Classic Sprint, and Mass Start 10km Skate) and 1x 3rd Place (Individual Start Classic 10km)

Sadie Demars and Marielle Ackermann – Podium Finish in the Team Sprint! In the Open Women’s category!

Sadie Demars – 3x Top 10 (7th – 5km Classic, 9th – Classic Sprint 2x, 8th – Skate 15km) and 15th in the Skate 5km Individual Start



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

