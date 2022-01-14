Kimberley Nordic racers perform well at World Jr. Champ Trials, Alberta Cup races

It was another successful showing from the Kimberley Nordic Club, as seven KNC racers competed in Cammore, Alta. at the World Junior Championship Trials as well as the Alberta Cup races.

Races included a skate sprint on Thursday, a 6.6k/10k/15k classic individual start on Saturday, and skate 6.6k/15k/30k individual start on Sunday.

The week produced numerous notable highlights including:

•A skate sprint win for Marielle Ackermann in the U20 women category; this result qualified her for the 2022 World Juniors Championships in Norway. – Three 4th place finishes for Quinn Morgan in the U23 women’s category.

• Top ten finishes for both Sadie DeMars and Nathan Savage in the Skate Sprint U20 categories.

•Top ten finishes for Ethan Eskelin and Koby Clark in both Saturday’s and Sunday’s U16 categories.

•Raleigh Tarte finished 2nd in the U16 boys category on Sunday and finished 16th while racing up in the U20 men’s category in the skate sprints on Thursday.

“Congrats to these athletes on these performances as well as all of their other racing this week,” said KNC manager Dan Clark. A huge thanks go to everyone who supported the racers including Nikki Gilman, Frank Ackermann, Craig and Nicole DeMars, and Julie St. Jean.”