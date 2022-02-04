Marielle Ackermann brought home some more gold medals after competing in the US Supertour Races in Lake Placid, USA. Photo submitted.

Kimberley Nordic racers perform well in Western Canadian Championships and US Supertour races

Gold medals for Marielle Ackermann and Raleigh Tarte

Kimberley Nordic racers were at it again over the last month of February, and once again they did their club proud.

Several of the athletes were in Red Deer, Alta. at the Western Canadian Championships, where Kimberley’s Raleigh Tarte took home a gold medal from each of the three races he competed in in the U16 division: Interval Start – Free Technique, Individual Sprint – Free Technique and Interval Start – Classic Technique.

Marielle Ackermann, who is soon to be on her way to Norway for the World Junior Championships took home gold medals in both of the races she competed in as well.

READ MORE: Kimberley x-country skier Marielle Ackermann headed to World Junior Championships in Norway

“A big congratulations to all racers for their strong efforts and awesome results,” the Kimberley Nordic Club said in a social media post. “Way to represent Kimberley!!”

