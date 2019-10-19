Kimberley runners qualify for provincials in EK Zone race

Selkirk’s Brooklyn Burki is pictured running during the EK Zone Race at the Kimberley Nordic Club on Oct. 15, 2019. Burki placed first in her category, while qualifying for provincials. (Submitted file)

Several Kimberley runners have qualified for Provincials after Selkirk Secondary hosted the East Kootenay Zone Race, which took place at the Kimberley Nordic Center on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Coach Doug Clarke says that all of the runners did really well.

In the Junior Girls category, Brooklyn Burki placed first with Sadie DeMars in second. Both of them qualified for provincials. In Junior Boys, Selkirk’s Raleigh Rartd came in third place.

“Brooke is in Grade 8 so she was running against a lot of people older than her, in grades 9 and 10, so that was impressive. We have other junior girls that placed in the top ten as well,” said Clarke.

Two of Selkirk’s Senior Girls also qualified for provincials: Marielle Ackerman and Quinn Morgan.

“All of the senior girls did well, they came in first, second, third and fourth out of everybody – both boys and girls,” said Clarke.

He adds that the Selkirk runners recently competed in Whitefish, Montana, where many walked away with medals as well.

The Selkirk runners train three times per week, in and amongst a busy schedule of other extra-cirriculars. It’s those other commitments that may not allow for runners to attend the provincial meet they’ve qualified for.

“The provincials take place in Abbotsford on November 2. It’s a long way to go for that race, and some of the students have other commitments, like band and nordic ski training, so although many of them qualified I’m not sure if they will be attending,” said Clarke. “We’re really proud of them all though, everyone raced well and the venue for the zone race was really great.”

Full results for Selkirk students are as follows:

Sr Girls:

Marielle Ackermann 1st

Quinn Morgan 2nd

Darah Clarke 3rd

Sydney Wilson 4th

Jr Girls:

Sadie Demars 1st

Brooklyn Burki 2nd

Frieda Friedhoff 6th

Nola Clarke 7th

Saige Black 11th

Jr Boys:

Raleigh Tarte 3rd

Miguel Garcia 14th


Sydney, Marielle, Quinn, Darah (lead to tail) (Submitted file)

Darah, Marielle, Quinn (left to right) (submitted file)

Brooklyn and Sadie (submitted file)

