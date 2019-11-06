Kimberley School of Archery back up and running for 2019/20 season

The Kimberley School of Archery meets every Tuesday and Thursday night at the Marysville Elementary School gym, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (File photo)

The Kimberley School of Archery is back up and running for the 2019/20 season. The club meets every Tuesday and Thursday night at the Marysville Elementary School gym, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m..

There is equipment available for those who don’t own a bow, for ages 7 and up. The fee to join is $20 a month, with all of the proceeds going directly back into the club for the purchase of targets and other equipment.

Vladimir Kopecky is the President of the club. He was born in the Slovack Republic, having moved to Kimberley in 1975. His archery coaching career began shortly after, in 1982.

He says he is always happy to offer his expertise to those wanting to learn.

Kopecky just returned from a trip to Europe, where he currently teaches the Czech National Archery team. He is also the coach of the Canadian National Team.

He has developed several Canadian and U.S. national champions, including Paralympic Archer Kevin Evans, who hails from Calgary and lives in Jaffray. Evans has won the Canadian National Championship, the Canada Cup, has broken many Canadian and world-records, and has become a two-time national world champion.

“We [Kimberley School of Archery] have more national champions than any other sport in the history of Kimberley,” Kopecky explained. “That’s one of the benefits of the Kimberley School of Archery. You [have] access to talented archers who are there to give you tips and expertise.”

He says that archery is a great sport for those wanting to challenge themselves.

“You know, there are a lot of people who want to pursue a sport, like hockey or soccer, but feel they are not aggressive enough,” Kopecky said. “Archery is great because you’re in your own zone. You’re not worried about getting body checked or seriously injuring yourself. It’s really good for people who like to think; for people who want to challenge themselves.”

Anyone interested in joining the archery school can contact Kopecky at 250-427-7098, or drop-in on their league nights.

