The Kimberley School of Archery meets every Tuesday and Thursday night at the Marysville Elementary School gym, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (File photo)

Kimberley School of Archery back up and running for 2019/20 season

Join the league every Tuesday and Thursday night at Marysville School

The Kimberley School of Archery is back up and running for the 2019/20 season. The club meets every Tuesday and Thursday night at the Marysville Elementary School gym, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m..

There is equipment available for those who don’t own a bow, for ages 7 and up. The fee to join is $20 a month, with all of the proceeds going directly back into the club for the purchase of targets and other equipment.

Vladimir Kopecky is the President of the club. He was born in the Slovack Republic, having moved to Kimberley in 1975. His archery coaching career began shortly after, in 1982.

READ MORE: Kimberley School of Archery students take Iron Man

He says he is always happy to offer his expertise to those wanting to learn.

Kopecky just returned from a trip to Europe, where he currently teaches the Czech National Archery team. He is also the coach of the Canadian National Team.

He has developed several Canadian and U.S. national champions, including Paralympic Archer Kevin Evans, who hails from Calgary and lives in Jaffray. Evans has won the Canadian National Championship, the Canada Cup, has broken many Canadian and world-records, and has become a two-time national world champion.

“We [Kimberley School of Archery] have more national champions than any other sport in the history of Kimberley,” Kopecky explained. “That’s one of the benefits of the Kimberley School of Archery. You [have] access to talented archers who are there to give you tips and expertise.”

He says that archery is a great sport for those wanting to challenge themselves.

“You know, there are a lot of people who want to pursue a sport, like hockey or soccer, but feel they are not aggressive enough,” Kopecky said. “Archery is great because you’re in your own zone. You’re not worried about getting body checked or seriously injuring yourself. It’s really good for people who like to think; for people who want to challenge themselves.”

Anyone interested in joining the archery school can contact Kopecky at 250-427-7098, or drop-in on their league nights.

READ MORE: East Kootenay Sharp Shooters


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

Just Posted

Kimberley girl fundraises for volunteer medical transport service

Brielle Waite raised $350 for Angel Flight East Kootenay using leaves for crafts sold at $7 apiece

Kimberley School of Archery back up and running for 2019/20 season

Join the league every Tuesday and Thursday night at Marysville School

Kimberley water is regularly tested for lead: CAO

Earlier this week, the results of an investigation into lead levels in… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves $26,000 budget for Aquatic Centre steam room repairs

The entire steam room will need to be demolished, but pool to remain open.

Upcoming events in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Local entertainment listings

Sense of empathy, kindness floats over ‘Sesame Street’ set

While some rod puppets like Elmo require one puppeteer, it takes two to manipulate others

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

‘Steeped in rape culture’: Sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

‘I can’t imagine being a fresh survivor and having to deal with them’

British man handed three-year jail sentence for sexual assault of Penticton teen

The man will be deported back to England following the completion of his sentence

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

Most Read