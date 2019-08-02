Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club hosts annual meet

A number of pool records were shattered over the weekend by swimmers from all clubs

The Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club (KSSC) host their annual swim meet from July 27-28.

Pam Drydale of KSSC says that the club was very busy in the weeks leading up to the meet.

“We held our annual bottle drive [and] we would like to thank the entire community of Kimberley for their amazing support and donation of bottles. We delivered two full truck loads to the bottle depot,” said Drydale. “We also had our year end Novice party on July 24. This was a great opportunity to celebrate our youngest swimmers, to thank their families, and have the opportunity for parents to meet the coaching and support crew.”

She adds that at the swim meet, KSSC welcomed 165 swimmers from Castlegar, Creston, Colville, Nelson, Trail and Grand Forks.

“All of our local swimmers recorded best times in at least one of their 6 events. Brooke Burki swam an amazing 200 Individual Medley. Brooke’s time put her in the number one position in the province heading into the regional and provincial swim meets,” Drydale explained.

“A number of pool records were shattered [over the] weekend by swimmers from all clubs. Kimberley brought home a number of medals: Ella Kalin-Gold, Brooke Stopanski-Silver, Oscar Jarvis-silver, Luke Stopanski-bronze, Brenden Du Preez-bronze, Kyle Dobi-bronze, Morgan Dobi-gold, and Jeremy Woods-bronze.”

The Kimberley Swim Meet is also host to the annual Regional Parent Relay.

“This is always a wonderful experience for both the athletes and the parents. This year Kimberley entered 4 relays in the event. All teams swam well, and entertained all the spectators,” said Drydale. “We would like to thank all of our sponsors who not only support us at our meet, but throughout the entire swim season.”



KSSC file.

