KSSC file.

Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club hosts annual meet

A number of pool records were shattered over the weekend by swimmers from all clubs

The Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club (KSSC) host their annual swim meet from July 27-28.

Pam Drydale of KSSC says that the club was very busy in the weeks leading up to the meet.

“We held our annual bottle drive [and] we would like to thank the entire community of Kimberley for their amazing support and donation of bottles. We delivered two full truck loads to the bottle depot,” said Drydale. “We also had our year end Novice party on July 24. This was a great opportunity to celebrate our youngest swimmers, to thank their families, and have the opportunity for parents to meet the coaching and support crew.”

She adds that at the swim meet, KSSC welcomed 165 swimmers from Castlegar, Creston, Colville, Nelson, Trail and Grand Forks.

READ MORE: Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club; new season, new start

“All of our local swimmers recorded best times in at least one of their 6 events. Brooke Burki swam an amazing 200 Individual Medley. Brooke’s time put her in the number one position in the province heading into the regional and provincial swim meets,” Drydale explained.

“A number of pool records were shattered [over the] weekend by swimmers from all clubs. Kimberley brought home a number of medals: Ella Kalin-Gold, Brooke Stopanski-Silver, Oscar Jarvis-silver, Luke Stopanski-bronze, Brenden Du Preez-bronze, Kyle Dobi-bronze, Morgan Dobi-gold, and Jeremy Woods-bronze.”

The Kimberley Swim Meet is also host to the annual Regional Parent Relay.

“This is always a wonderful experience for both the athletes and the parents. This year Kimberley entered 4 relays in the event. All teams swam well, and entertained all the spectators,” said Drydale. “We would like to thank all of our sponsors who not only support us at our meet, but throughout the entire swim season.”


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

KSSC file.

KSSC file.

KSSC file.

Leading up to the swim meet, KSSC held their annual bottle drive. KSSC file.

Previous story
Kaye, Sinclair and Charron named players of the month by Canada Soccer

Just Posted

Take the Columbia Basin Culture Tour this weekend

On Aug. 10 and 11, 2019, visit artists’ studios, museums, art galleries… Continue reading

Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club hosts annual meet

A number of pool records were shattered over the weekend by swimmers from all clubs

Kimberley teens climb in the footsteps of Conrad Kain

Annual teen adventure in the Bugaboos led by Pat Morrow

Black Spur Ultra returns to Kimberley for fifth consecutive year

There is still time to register for all of the race categories.

Kimberley history: The Way it Was

COURTESY OF THE KIMBERLEY HERITAGE MUSEUM ARCHIVES KIMBERLEY NEWS August 3, 1960… Continue reading

‘Not criminally responsible’ ruling possible for man accused of killing B.C. cop

If Oscar Arfmann is convicted, lawyers will make submissions on his mental state

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Police considerfoul play in disappearance of B.C. men near Spences Bridge

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Residents near William Head prison concerned about time between escape and public alert

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

B.C. Liberal MLA leaves caucus as donation examined

Kelowna’s Ben Stewart ‘confident there is no wrongdoing’

Man in Deadpool mask steals drink and toy from B.C. gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

Woensdregt: Living faithfully, and walking the ways of peace

Rev Yme Woensdregt In April 1994, 25 years ago, a vicious campaign… Continue reading

Most Read