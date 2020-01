The competition is underway at the Kimberley Civic Centre until Sunday afternoon.

The East Kootenay Invitational Skating competition is underway at the Kimberley Civic Centre. The event, hosted by the Kimberley Skating Club, runs until Sunday afternoon.

Over 140 figure skaters will be competing in dance, artistic, free skate and elements categories over the course of three days.

Head on down to the Civic Centre and catch some of the action.



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

