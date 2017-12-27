Kimberley Skating Club is in full swing

Results from the West Kootenay Invitational

The Kimberley Skating Club (KSC) competed at the West Kootenay invitational on December 1-3 at the Beaver Valley Arena, in Fruitvale.

“Many personal bests and fantastic performances were achieved over the weekend,” said KSC President, Jacinta Marina. “Participants include: our three Grade 12 students, Geneve Miller – 3 gold medals; Zoe Marina – 2 Silver medals, Emily Newel; Bianca Marina – 2 Silver & 1 Bronze medal, Hannah Doerksen, Charlize Du Preez, and Kana Dolgopol, Ribbon Count includes: Julia Chalifour – 1 Silver, Isabella Ferraro – 1 silver, 1 bronze, Adrian Moody – 2 silver, Natalia Deutsch 1 gold, 2 silver, Sailor Ferrier- 1 Bronze, Virushaa Bahra – 1 silver, Sydney Rollheiser – 3 silver, Pyper Standing – 3 silver and Tabbatha Trombley – 2 silver.

“In addition, to all the fantastic performances, Geneve Miller and Zoe Marina earned a chance to be on the Kootenay Regional Team, at the Super series Final Championship, in Kelowna. Bianca Marina has received confirmation, from the BC/YK section office and will be attending the BC games in Kamloops, in February.”

On December 10, KSC celebrated Skate Canada’s 150 yrs celebration, with a skate a thon, a visit from the Dynamiters, Happy Hans and Santa.

“All our skaters participated,” Marina explained. “Canskate, Jumpstart, Star Skate Juniors and Seniors and even a few of our Adult skaters.”

Canskate starts Jan. 15, 2018, Registration is on line at www.kimberleyskating.com Register now, as the program is three-quarters full.

Kimberley Skating Club will be hosting the East Kootenay Invitational on January 19-21, 2018. Skaters from the west (Nelson, Rossland, Castlegar, Fruitvale) and east (Elkford, Sparwood, Fernie, Invermere, Cranbrook) Kootenays will be attending, as well as, skaters from Calgary, Lethbridge, Taber, Blackfalds Crows nest and Penticton.

