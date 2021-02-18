Kimberley Skating Club perseveres through COVID 19

COVID-19 has created challenges for all sporting organizations in Kimberley, including the Kimberley Skating Club.

“It has been a challenging year for the Kimberley Skating Club, as Covid 19, has caused the club to implement safety protocols that coincide with the City of Kimberley’s arena and the provincial restriction,:Marina said. “The KSC Board, established a COVID 19 committee and they have worked closely with the parents to ensure the safety of the skaters. Limitations have been put on the number of people in the arena, thus relying on parent ambassadors ensure social distancing and face to face health checks are done at with each skating group.”

KSC has been able to run a Canskate, Junior Academy, Junior and Senior StarSkate programs.

“The KSC board would like to recognize, the dedication and enthusiasm of all the skaters who enrolled in their programs. As arenas, closed across Canada, the Kootenay arenas, like most of British Columbia, have remained open, under strict protocols. This has enable, KSC StarSkaters to work on programs for the 2021 Virtual Kootenay Competition. It will be live streamed on the Skating in BC Website, on Saturday February 20, 2021, starting at 8:30am PST. The videos of the competitors have been sent in to the Section office and they will be judged on that day. Best of luck skaters!

“KSC would like to recognize their coaches: Sue McDonald, Kelsey Paterson, Claire Shaw and Jr coach Jessica Hewison, for all their hard work, to keep the club going. Also, Thank you parents for your many extra hours of volunteering which need to be done, to follow the Covid 19 protocols. The Kimberley Skating Club – Team – has endured COVID 19.”

