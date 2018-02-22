The Kimberley Skating Club received the Barclay Team Trophy, which is awarded to the top team in the Kootenays based on overall points (Submitted file).

Kimberley Skating Club receives Barclay Team Trohpy at Kootenay Championships

The Kimberley Skating Club competed in the Kootenay Championships from February 9 to 11, 2018 in Creston.

The club received the Barclay Team Trophy, which is awarded to the top team in the Kootenays based on overall points.

Head Coach Lorinda Nelson said, “we were thrilled to receive [the award] and it is representative of how much our club has grown this year. We currently have 27 Starskaters competing with many more moving into Starskate during our spring skating season.”

Bianca Marina will be competing in the Pre-Novice Ladies event at the BC Winter Games in Kamloops this weekend, and accompanying her are Coach Nelson along with Assistant Coach and Supervisor, Lori Nelson.

Claire Sibbald from Rossland and Brenna Paulson from Fruitvale have also qualified for the Kootenay Zone Team and will be competing in Kamloops.

The club has skaters competing at the Super Series Final in Kelowna, March 1 to 3, 2018, and then move on to hosting their Ice Show at the Civic Centre, March 10 at 7p.m..

“Our season will culminate many of our skaters competing in the Chinook Open Competition in Lethbridge, Alberta from April 6 to 8, 2018 with over 1500 skaters participating,” said Nelson.

Skaters who participated in the Kootenay Championships are as follows: Geneve Miller, Emily Newel. Allison Cote, Sydney Rollheiser, Virushaa Bahra, Bianca Marina, Zoe Marina, Tabbatha Trombley, Sailor Ferrier, Charlise Du Preez, Kana Dolgopol, Pyper Standing, Natalia Deutsch, Adrian Moody, Hannah Doerksen, Julia Chalifour, Isabella Ferraro, Lauren Hehn, Eric Jiang, Kendra DeBruyne, Freja Jowitt Kittle, Kate Moody, and Makaia Ballard.

 

Previous story
BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. superfans soak in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Just Posted

Police arrest two at Fort Steele interchange

Stolen firearms and drugs found in vehicle

Council discusses January Bylaw and Animal Control report

Tickets issued for parking restrictions; warnings issued for feeding deer.

Wild Ideas: Home-scale Solar Power

Wildsight hosting event on home-scale solar power

It’s playoff hockey time

Josh Lockhart looks at the first round matchup; Kimberley vs Fernie

Highlights from the RDEK monthly board meeting

Letter to be Sent to Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure In light… Continue reading

Kimberley residents take icy road conditions into their own hands

Kimberley residents took icy road conditions into their own hands yesterday evening,… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Northern B.C. short 121 registered nurses: report

Auditor General says officials need to improve internal management, track effect of new policies

B.C. businesses say new health tax will raise prices for consumers

Province announced that MSP will be gone by 2020

Barnful of ducks die in early morning blaze

The cause of the fire is unknown

B.C. family says care home switched mom’s cat with robot cat

Staff alleged to have said they were taking cat for bath, then replaced her with robotic stuffed toy

B.C. speculation tax applies to out-of-province homeowners

Albertans with Okanagan, Island properties hit, Kootenays could come later

WATCH: Vancouver Island family builds eight-foot igloo in yard

Sunday snowfall on the mid-Island leads to all-day family activity

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

Most Read