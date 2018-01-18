Kimberley Skating Club to host East Kootenay Invitational this weekend

The Kimberley Skating Club (KSC) will be hosting the East Kootenay Invitational competition this weekend from Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 21 at the Civic Centre.

The event will showcase approximately 160 athletes ages four to 17. Competitors and their families will be in town from Penticton, Invermere, Fernie, Elkford, Sparwood, Cranbrook, Beaver Valley, Fruitvale, Rosalind, Castlegar, Nelson, Kimberley, Calgary, Lethbridge, Taber, Blackfalds and Crowsnest.

Rebecca He, Director of the KSC says she hopes to see the community embrace the competition as the event is free for spectators.

Those watching can expect a variety of routines from interpretive and elements, to solo dance and star skate.

The Kimberley Skating Club is a Non-Profit organization that provides learn to skate programs such as Canskate, Canpowerskate and figure kkating programs such as STARSkate and the adult skating program.

He says that costs are kept low through the diligent and hard work of the executives and volunteers.

“Funds raised from events such as these ensure we continue to make skating affordable to all,” said He. “Currently KSC has amongst the lowest registration fees in the province and in Canada. We truly believe that learning to skate is a fundamental skill that transfers to many other sports. Our skaters go on to participate in skiing, speed skating and hockey as well as figure skating.”

The event goes from 1:30p.m. to 9:30p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, 8:15a.m. to 10p.m.on Saturday, Jan. 20 and 8:15a.m. to 2:30p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21.