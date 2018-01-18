Kimberley Skating Club to host East Kootenay Invitational this weekend

The three day event is free for spectators.

The Kimberley Skating Club (KSC) will be hosting the East Kootenay Invitational competition this weekend from Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 21 at the Civic Centre.

The event will showcase approximately 160 athletes ages four to 17. Competitors and their families will be in town from Penticton, Invermere, Fernie, Elkford, Sparwood, Cranbrook, Beaver Valley, Fruitvale, Rosalind, Castlegar, Nelson, Kimberley, Calgary, Lethbridge, Taber, Blackfalds and Crowsnest.

Rebecca He, Director of the KSC says she hopes to see the community embrace the competition as the event is free for spectators.

Those watching can expect a variety of routines from interpretive and elements, to solo dance and star skate.

The Kimberley Skating Club is a Non-Profit organization that provides learn to skate programs such as Canskate, Canpowerskate and figure kkating programs such as STARSkate and the adult skating program.

He says that costs are kept low through the diligent and hard work of the executives and volunteers.

“Funds raised from events such as these ensure we continue to make skating affordable to all,” said He. “Currently KSC has amongst the lowest registration fees in the province and in Canada. We truly believe that learning to skate is a fundamental skill that transfers to many other sports. Our skaters go on to participate in skiing, speed skating and hockey as well as figure skating.”

The event goes from 1:30p.m. to 9:30p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, 8:15a.m. to 10p.m.on Saturday, Jan. 20 and 8:15a.m. to 2:30p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21.

 

Previous story
Kimberley Dynamiters beat Rockets 6-1; Prepare for last 10 games
Next story
Rural B.C. students score visit with Canadiens netminder Carey Price

Just Posted

Kimberley Skating Club to host East Kootenay Invitational this weekend

The three day event is free for spectators.

Kimberley Dynamiters beat Rockets 6-1; Prepare for last 10 games

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters were in action on Tuesday night as… Continue reading

Arts BC Community Cultural Forum coming to Centre 64

On Wednesday, February 7, 2018, The Kimberley Arts Council at Centre 64… Continue reading

2018 Teck Kootenay Cup

Teams from the east and west kootenays competed in Kimberley last weekend.

South East Traffic Services conduct vehicle inspections in Marysville

There was a large police presence in Marysville on Tuesday afternoon, January… Continue reading

Deer party at corner of Dalgren and Montgomery

12 deer were spotted crossing the street to Mark Creek.

Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games

Gold medal carpet bowling winners not able to defend their titles in 2018

UPDATE: Police release new footage, launch website in hunt for 13-year-old’s killer

IHIT say no one has been arrested or charged in connection with Marrisa Shen’s death

Rural B.C. students score visit with Canadiens netminder Carey Price

Two students from the Chilcotin can hardly wait to meet hometown hero Carey Price in Montreal.

VIDEO: Elk parade on Vancouver Island is awesome sight

They’re out in force for a morning stroll. Check out some of Youbou’s famous elk.

North Delta’s boy newest BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Champion Child

Colton takes the reins from 2107 Champion Child and Tsawwassen resident Taylin McGill

VIDEO: B.C. announces anti-racism funding for prevention, education

Ravi Kahlon said money will go to B.C. Organizing Against Racism and Hate (OARH) program

Vancouver Aquarium to no longer house whales, dolphins

Follows a Park Board ban in May

Most Read