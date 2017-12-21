Kimberley Skating Club to host East Kootenay Invitational

The competition will take place January 19 to 21, 2018

The Kimberley Skating Club (KSC) is proud to host the East Kootenay Invitational Competition January 19th – 21st, 2018 in Kimberley.

The skating competition will host approximately 160 skaters and their families from Penticton, the East and West Kootenays,include Invermere, Fernie, Elfkford, Sparwood, Cranbrook, Beaver Valley, Fruitvale, Rossland, Castlegar, Nelson and Kimberley, also Alberta which include Calgary, Lethbridge, Taber, Blackfalds and Crowsnest.

“This will serve as an opportunity for our club and community to promote itself,” said KSC Director, Rebecca He. “We hope to see our community embrace this competition as attendance at all the skating events is free. The competition will showcase the talents of figure skaters between 4-17 years of age.”

The Kimberley Skating Club is a Non-Profit organization that provides ‘learn to skate’ programs such as Canskate, Canpowerskate; Figure Skating program such as STARSkate and Adult Skating program.

“Costs are kept low through the diligent work of the hard work by our executive and volunteers,” explained He. “Funds raised from events such as these ensure we continue to make skating affordable to all. Currently KSC has amongst the lowest registration fees in the province and in Canada. We truly believe that learning to skate is a fundamental skill that transfers to many other sports. Our skaters go on to participate in skiing, speed skating and hockey as well as figure skating.

“We sincerely hope you will see your partnership with us as a great opportunity to promote your business, support our club, community and event. The event will showcase our great community to the skating world!”

If you and your business is interested to partner with KSC or sponsor opportunity, contact Rebecca He Promotions Coordinator of East Kootenay Invitational Competition 2018 at ekipromotitions@gmx.com.

 

