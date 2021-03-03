Molly Miller racing for the University of Northern Michigan. UMN Wildcats photo

Molly Miller racing for the University of Northern Michigan. UMN Wildcats photo

Kimberley skier Molly Miller continues to excel at her sport

Miller has qualified for the NCAA championships

Freshly back from the world championships, Kimberley cross country skier Molly Miller had a big weekend at the NCAA Central Region Championship last week, and qualified for the upcoming NCAA championships in Jackson, New Hampshire, asking for the University of Northern Michigan.

She earned the CCSA Performance of the Week for her skiing at the regionals.

The University of Michigan posted on Instagram:

Molly Miller competed in her first CCSA competition of the season this past weekend in Houghton, and did not disappoint with her results, placing second on Saturday, and having a dominating win on Sunday.

“I had a pretty stressful travel coming back from worlds, but I seemed to get over the jet lag more quickly once I got here than I did when I arrived in Finland,” Miller said. “I felt nervous before last weekend. Having not raced yet this season in the CCSA, I wasn’t sure what to expect. It was so much fun to be back with the NMU team again, and I am looking forward to the NCAA Championships. I am happy with my results last weekend and excited for more racing to come.”


