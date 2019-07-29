Molly Miller racing in Lahti. Submitted file.

Kimberley skier Molly Miller to attend Northern Michigan University

The local nordic ski racer hopes to ski for NCAA, attend law school.

Nordic Skier Molly Miller has announced she will be attending Northern Michigan University (NMU) in Marquette, Michigan and will be a member of the Wildcat Nordic Ski Team. She leaves for school on August 15.

Miller was in communication with several schools and in the end choose NMU.

Her mom, Kim Miller, says Molly’s coach thought NMU would be a good choice.

READ MORE: 5/10K runs in Kimberley raise funds

“It (NMU) has a strong Nordic program with really good coaching,” said Kim. “She is also able to do a degree in social work which she wanted to do [as] a prerequisite for law school. She hopes to ski on the NCAA team to get an undergraduate degree, and then apply to law school as she is very interested in human rights and the environment and would like to pursue a career in this.”

Molly received several athletic and academic scholarships which Kim says will reall help Molly to her pursue skiing while attending post secondary school.

“Attempting to do both at the same time is very costly so she really appreciated the local and international support she received,” said Kim. “She will continue to travel back to Canada for selection races for Canadian teams. Molly really wanted to pursue full time studies while skiing and this seemed to be a good way to achieve both.”

Miller is well known in the Kimberley community not only for her achievements in athletics, but also for her philanthropy. She recently organized a charity run that resulted in 55 runners and walkers gathering to take part in a 5K/10K run/walk event to raise funds for an organization called Femme International as well as to benefit women who use services at the Cranbrook Women’s Resource Centre. $900 was raised. $700 was be donated to Femme International and the $200 will be donated to the Cranbrook’s Women’s Resource Centre.

Back in May of last year, Miller also partnered with local business owner Celeste Needham, who operates Talaria Footwear and Adornment, to organize a walkathon, which was held on June 18th, 2016. This event raised an incredible $7000, and the funds were used to ship footwear to Haiti and India, and to provide shoes to school-aged children in need at all of Kimberley’s SD6 schools; and in cases of extremely high need, their families as well.

READ MORE: Kimberley student raising funds for Walk a Mile in Someone’s Shoes


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Struggling Whitecaps manage 0-0 draw in Minnesota

Just Posted

Kimberley skiier Molly Miller to attend Northern Michigan University

The local nordic ski racer hopes to ski for NCAA, attend law school.

First Nations, governments agree to bring salmon back to Upper Columbia River

The three-year committment is being described as ‘historic’

Mainroad to begin summer paving operations

Arterial and highway sections to be resurfaced by regional highways maintenance contractor

Outstanding poet to headline Kaleidoscope poetry & prose event in Kimberley

Award-winning Canadian poet, Richard Harrison, will be featured at this summer’s Kaleidoscope festival

Indian Motorcycle Group gives gift to Kimberley Food Bank

Last week, the Indian Motorcycle Group rode into town for JulyFest and… Continue reading

WATCH: Motor Mountain Nationals classic car show in Kimberley

The annual car show featured over 100 classics.

SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

Safety report released in 2018 drill that left two BC Ferries workers injured

Transportation Safety Board releases report on ferry safety drill that turned into real-life rescue

B.C. driver caught flicking joint out window while speeding through playground zone

The Saanich Police Department gave the driver a series of hefty fines

Pilot was among victims in float plane crash near Port Hardy, sister confirms

Al McBain’s sisters found out Sunday after returning from a camping trip

Most Read