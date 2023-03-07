U13/U11 Cranbrook Development team and the Kimberley Sparklers. Photo contributed

Kimberley Sparklers play their first all girls game

This past weekend, the Kimberley Sparklers had the opportunity to play their first all girls game aginst the U13/U11 Cranbrook Development team. All the girls had a great time.

