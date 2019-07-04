Kimberley Spartan Race looking for volunteers, offering incentives for groups

Funraising groups of 10 or 20 will recieve funds from Spartan Race Canada.

The Spartan Race at Kimberley Alpine Resort is quickly approaching, and event organizers are still looking for volunteers to help out over the course of the weekend.

The race takes place from July 12 to 14, with volunteers divided between the festival (finish line, registration and kids area) and on course.

Volunteers have the option of choosing what their preference is during volunteer registration, which can be found on the Spartan website, says Ivy Leung, Director of Finance and Business Planning for Spartan Race Canada.

They also have an interesting volunteer program for groups that are fundraising, such as local ski groups, or sports teams.

If your group can round up ten volunteers, Spartan Race will donate $250 per day to the group.

If your group can round up 20 volunteers, Spartan Race will donate $500 per day.

Volunteers all receive a free volunteer t-shirt and full day volunteers receive an additional hoodie. Volunteers are also eligible for a free race (the next day or at another event).

For more information visit the Spartan Race website at www.spartanrace.ca.



