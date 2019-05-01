Kimberley swim club to kick off season

There will be an open house meet and greet on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre.

Submitted by Pam Drydale

The Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club will be diving into their annual summer season on Monday, May 6, 2019. Practices will begin for all junior and senior swimmers on May 6. We would like to invite all parents, including novice parents, to attend an open house meet and greet Monday, May 6, 2019, with Club President, Jessica Gibbard, and other members of the executive.

The May 6th event will be held in the multi-purpose room at the Kimberley Aquatic Center from 4-6 p.m., during regular practice times. At this time, you will receive a copy of the schedule, the code of conduct, information regarding volunteer commitment options, an executive contact list, and Novice information. The order for team swimsuits has also arrived. If your swimmer ordered a team suit, the suit may be picked up on May 6th, with payment.

Please note that our club website has changed. We are now using the same website platform as all clubs within the BCSSA.

