Kimberley takes five tennis medals at BC 55+ Games.

Kimberley’s tennis players had a successful showing at the 55+ Summer Games . Dave Bellm won Gold (Men’s Singles 65-69) and Peter Munro and Lanni Boutillier (pictured) won Silver in Mixed Doubles in the 60-64 age category.

Other Kimberley medallists are Harry Morrison Men’s Singles (80-85} and Maureen Jacobson Silver Medal Ladies Doubles (60-64)

Tournament Director Suzanne McAllister did an impeccable job managing over 80 tennis players over the four days of the tournament between the three locations at Mount Baker tennis courts, Rotary Park courts and the Indoor Tennis Centre in Kimberley. Kimberley’s indoor courts helped carry the day as due to poor weather most of the games ended up being played at the indoor facility. Thanks go to the City of Kimberley and Cranbrook for outdoor court preparation and all the tennis events volunteers.