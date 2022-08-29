Kimberley tennis players return from Canada 55+ Games with medals

Submitted by David Bellm

Kimberley senior tennis players put on a stunning performance representing British Columbia at the Canada 55+ Games held Kamloops August 23 to 26,2002.

Some exciting early round matches had the players fight their way into medal contention and with everything on the line, they were able to close out their final matches in the medals.

Lanni Boutilier and Jan Bingham won silver in women’s 55+ doubles.

Lanni and Peter Munro won silver in mixed 60+ doubles.

Brad and Jan Bingham won silver i mixed 55+ doubles.

David Bellm and Suzanne McAllister picked up silver in70+ mixed doubles.

The players were infill training mode over the summer and being able to move inside to Kimberley’s indoor tennis courts in the early summer “rainy season” was huge.

The Canada 55+ Games are said to feature the nation’s best competitors with a record number of 2700 athletes travelling from across the country to Kamloops to participate in 26 different events.

The 2024 Canada Games will be held in Trois Riviere, Quebec.