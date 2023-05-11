The World Criterium Masters will be held in Kimberley next winter. Paul Rodgers file.

Kimberley to host FIS World Criterium Masters in 2024

The World Criterium Masters, akin to a World Cup for Alpine Ski Racing, is to be held in Kimberley in 2024.

Donna Briggs of Dreadnaught Racing said that this past winter they ran a test event in order to prepare and prove to the selection committee that Kimberley Alpine Resort and the expertise of Dreadnaught Racing and its depth of volunteers are able to host an event of this caliber.

This event was attended by members of the selection committee, representing Austria, Switzerland, France, Germany, Australia, Great Britain, the U.S. and Canada.

“Last week these same representatives gathered in Europe to meet and finalize the schedule for the FIS Masters Racing and also the 2024 Criterium,” Briggs explained. “Kimberley passed the test with flying colors and was unanimously agreed upon to host the 2024 event.

“As Masters has some dynamics with the various categories and some different rules around lengths of courses/sets it was a great opportunity for our Dreadnaught Racing group to experience the test event so we know what to expect and also how to best plan for the World-level event.”

All athletes that will compete in this level of Masters event must hold a FIS card. There are three categories of Masters Racers, A, younger male category aged 30 to 59, B, male racers aged 60 and above and C, the female masters category. Within each category there is also age grouping of about five years to keep the field fair and competitive.

Briggs said she would expect around 200 to 300 racers coming from all the countries in the selection committee, as this event sees 400 to 500 racers when held in Europe. She added that because this is the first time the Masters Criterium will be held in Canada, many international racers and family may choose to make a Canadian ski holiday around the event.

Additionally, prior to the Kimberley event, the Masters circuit will have an FIS series in the U.S. in February.

“Hosting events such as the Masters Criterium put Kimberley on the world map and gives us a chance to showcase our community and ski mountain to people that might never have travelled to this part of the world,” Briggs said. “We hope to be able to have one or two events in the Platzl in order to showcase the heart and soul of our town and people.”

Many volunteers will be required for this event, as it will be a huge field and run on two race courses, with different categories and disciplines running concurrently.

Briggs hopes that some of the dedicated volunteers who helped out in the 2022-23 season will be back, and that they bring some of their friends along as well.

“The one thing about the Masters Criterium is that a big emphasis is placed on the social aspect of the event so we are looking forward to making it fun for the competitors but also for all our volunteers,” she said.

The official dates of the race are Feb. 28 to Mar. 8, 2024. You can keep up to date on the Dreadnaught Ski Racing @ Kimberley Alpine Resort Facebook page.

