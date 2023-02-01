Kimberley U11 Dynamiters win Taber tournament

This happy bunch of hockey players are the Kimberley U11 Dynamiters. They are celebrating their win at the Taber, Alberta tournament. They went undefeated through three round robin games and won the gold medal final 7 – 3 versus the host Taber Oil Kings.

It ’s been a busy January, the team has won two golds, one silver and one bronze over four tournaments. Congratulations to Tae Millner,JordanThom, Jessie Kwasney, Jack Jarva, Cohen Oakland, Eddie Loftsgard, Denver Holmes, Reeve Hall,Tyler Watson, Robbie Machan, Rylan Kozey, Nathan Clarke, Liam Dayman, Hunter Smith, Ryder Nicholson, Cooper Kilfoyle and Coaches Dave Clarke, Jason Thom and Carson Loftsgard.