Kimberley vs Columbia Valley; series preview

The Kimberley Dynamiters and Columbia Valley Rockies are facing off in the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

The Dynamiters finished their series in five games against the Fernie Ghostriders last Wednesday, while the Rockies dealt with the high octane Creston Valley Thunder Cats in six games on Friday.

The two teams start their series on Tuesday at the Kimberley Civic Centre. For some fans, they were upset that there were no weekend home games for this series. Head coach and general manager Derek Staurt said this: “That’s the price you pay for finishing first. It’s just the way it works, if you are first you have to start the second round on a weekday. There is nothing we can do.”

He also added, “we know our loyal fans will show up regardless of what day we play. Hopefully other fans understand that it’s the division finals so it will be very entertaining hockey.”

The Nitros and Rockies faced each other eight times during the regular season, and the Dynamiters won the series 7-1, outscoring the Rockies 34-15.

The one win for the Rockies came back on September 22, 2017 in Invermere. Since then the Nitro’s won the remaining games in Invermere.

“We have won 4-1 the past three times, they were our better road games all season.” Stuart said. “Our guys like playing in smaller rinks, not sure why – since we are built for our rink.”

With the success the Nitros have had against the Rockies, and the success they had in the regular season, it is hard not to think of this as a David versus Goliath series. The Nitros won 38 games this season, the Rockies 19. The Nitros had a +87 goal differential during the regular season, the Rockies -21.

But the Rockies know they did not get to the Eddie Mountain Division Finals on skill alone, Rockies head coach Wade Dubielewicz, said that their physical play was the key to their success.

“Physicality, 100%. There is no question that Creston was more skilled than us.” He said. “We had a lot of success against them in games when every check was finished and we stuck to the system – and they would start to give us pucks back.

“We had to play tight defensively, tight neutral zone, and try to put the fear of god into them. We did that. In the games we lost, there was no physicality and no execution.”

The Rockies are keenly aware of the success that the Nitros have had during the season, and especially at home. The Nitros won 20 of their 23 home games, including four against the Rockies.

“That’s our biggest mental hurdle.” Dubielewicz said “We’ve got to figure out how to win a game there and then win all the games at home. It’s a pretty daunting task, we are going to do what we can.”

He then added that he knows his team needs to be physical against Kimberley to create the same pattern of success they had against Creston.

“For us to be competitive, it is going to have to be physical. Kimberley handles [physicality] differently, they have bite, they are definitely going to have a push back, and answer.”

With that physicality, the Rockies have taken about 27 minutes worth of penalties per game in their series against Creston. This also resulted in them being short handed about six times a game.

The Dynamiters had the same ‘bite’ as the Rockies, with about 27 minutes worth of penalties called against them each game against Fernie, being short handed nearly seven times a game.

The Rockies have three players averaging a point of more per game: Mike Dyck (‘98), Ryan Skytt (‘98), and Davin Burton (‘97). Ben Kelsch was their starter against Creston, posting 4.16 GAA and .887 SV% in six games.

As for the Dynamiters, they have nine players with a point or more per game. They are being led by Brock Palmer, James Farmer, and Bryce McDonald. Cody Campbell posted a 2.18 GAA and .926 SV% in five games.

For the Dynamiters, Stuart says that the team can’t get too focused on the standings and stats.

“When you get to the division finals, you are going to be playing a team that is playing well. Their standings in the regular season has nothing to do with it.”

“They are a team standing in the way of reaching our goal.” Staurt said “We are just trying to get by them. There are some things we will obviously have to do to calm Columbia Valley. Our mindset is to play our hockey, and play our style, and get past a team that is trying to stop us.”

“We are very excited, the kids are playing well.” Dubielewicz said “Kimberley brings out the best in us, competitive wise. So that is exciting.”

“I think it is going to be two teams that are playing real good hockey right now.” Staurt said. “Columbia Valley obviously knocked off one of the better teams in the league. For us we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. at the Kimberley Civic Centre.

MATCH STICKS: The Kimberley Dynamiters have James Rota and Ryan Keilty listed as injured.