BC Hockey announced last Friday that the 2020 Cyclone Taylor Cup will be played in 100 Mile House. Both Fernie and Kimberley had applied to host. BC Hockey file

Kimberley will not host Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2020

Cup awarded to 100 Mile House

The 2020 Cyclone Taylor Cup host has been announced, and although both the Kimberley Dynamiters and Fernie Ghostriders applied to be host city, the tournament will not be taking place in the East Kootenay next year.

READ: Dynamiters bid for Cyclone Taylor

READ: Fernie Ghostriders announce bid

100 Mile House has been chosen as the host city for the tournament.

BC Hockey made the announcement last Friday.

The Cyclone Taylor Cup is BC Hockey’s Junior B Championship which features league winners from KIJHL, the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL), the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) and the host team. The four (4) teams play a round-robin tournament followed by the bronze and gold medal games.

“The Dynamiters wish to congratulate 100 Mile House for being selected to host the next Cyclone Taylor Cup Tournament,” said Dynamiter President James Leroux. “Our board members and coaches are disappointed that we won’t be hosting but, as we do every year, we will do everything we can to give our team the opportunity to play for the championship in 100 Mile next season.”

“The 100 Mile House host committee would like to thank BC Hockey for believing in our community and our ability to host the 2020 Cyclone Taylor Cup,” said tournament chair Tom Bachynski. “We have a community full of pride and determination with a clear vision to host the Junior B Championship. Hosting the Cyclone Taylor Cup is a natural progression for our organization and a great honour.”

The Wranglers joined the KIJHL in 2013 and play at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. 100 Mile House won the 2016 Cyclone Taylor Cup, defeating the host team, Victoria Cougars, 5-4 to take the Junior B Championship.

The 2019 Cyclone Taylor Cup takes place April 10-14, 2019 in Campbell River, BC.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sharks feast on rookie goalie in 7-2 win over Canucks
Next story
B.C. Lions sign veteran quarterback Mike Reilly

Just Posted

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to provincial police watchdog

Local kids gather lichen for caribou

This week, 74 students from T.M. Roberts Elementary spent a cold morning… Continue reading

East Kootenay illicit drug overdose deaths lowest in B.C.

Local expert credits harm reduction efforts; declares support for legalization

Weekend Wrap-up: Ice lose on U.S. road trip

The Kootenay Ice lost their third straight game as they faced the Americans and Chiefs

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski elected BC Caucus Chair

MP Wayne Stetski (Kootenay–Columbia) has been elected Chair of the federal NDP’s… Continue reading

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Kelowna General Hospital campaigns for closer to home treatments for heart disorders

‘Here at KGH’ will complete the hospitals available resources for advanced heart rhythm services

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

Most Read