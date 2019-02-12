Kimberley will not host Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2020

BC Hockey announced last Friday that the 2020 Cyclone Taylor Cup will be played in 100 Mile House. Both Fernie and Kimberley had applied to host. BC Hockey file

The 2020 Cyclone Taylor Cup host has been announced, and although both the Kimberley Dynamiters and Fernie Ghostriders applied to be host city, the tournament will not be taking place in the East Kootenay next year.

100 Mile House has been chosen as the host city for the tournament.

BC Hockey made the announcement last Friday.

The Cyclone Taylor Cup is BC Hockey’s Junior B Championship which features league winners from KIJHL, the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL), the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) and the host team. The four (4) teams play a round-robin tournament followed by the bronze and gold medal games.

“The Dynamiters wish to congratulate 100 Mile House for being selected to host the next Cyclone Taylor Cup Tournament,” said Dynamiter President James Leroux. “Our board members and coaches are disappointed that we won’t be hosting but, as we do every year, we will do everything we can to give our team the opportunity to play for the championship in 100 Mile next season.”

“The 100 Mile House host committee would like to thank BC Hockey for believing in our community and our ability to host the 2020 Cyclone Taylor Cup,” said tournament chair Tom Bachynski. “We have a community full of pride and determination with a clear vision to host the Junior B Championship. Hosting the Cyclone Taylor Cup is a natural progression for our organization and a great honour.”

The Wranglers joined the KIJHL in 2013 and play at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. 100 Mile House won the 2016 Cyclone Taylor Cup, defeating the host team, Victoria Cougars, 5-4 to take the Junior B Championship.

The 2019 Cyclone Taylor Cup takes place April 10-14, 2019 in Campbell River, BC.



