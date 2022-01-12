Pictured is Abigail Betker of Kimberley, B.C. Betker is the latest athlete to sign with the College of the Rockies’ Women’s Avalanche Volleyball team in Cranbrook. She pictured at a signing event on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

Pictured is Abigail Betker of Kimberley, B.C. Betker is the latest athlete to sign with the College of the Rockies’ Women’s Avalanche Volleyball team in Cranbrook. She pictured at a signing event on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

Kimberley’s Abigail Betker to join COTR women’s Avalanche volleyball

Betker was signed onto the team this week and will be playing for the Avalanche come the fall

Kimberley local Abigail Betker is the latest athlete to sign onto the College of the Rockies’ women’s Avalanche volleyball team.

17-year-old Betker will soon be graduating from Selkirk secondary school in Kimberley, joining the Avalanche in the fall of 2022.

“I’m really looking forward to creating connections with the college players, I’ve always idolized them,” Betker said at a signing event on Tuesday, Jan. 11. “I’m also looking forward to being able to play while I study my post-secondary education.”

Betker will be studying a four-year Bachelor of Science degree while she plays for the Avalanche team. She joins another Kimberley local, Winter Knudsgaard, who was also recently signed to the team.

READ: COTR Avalanche Women’s Volleyball signs Kimberley local Winter Knudsgaard

Betker started playing volleyball at McKim middle school, before she joined club volleyball. She played for the high school and the club team, and will now be joining the women’s team at COTR.

“I’d like to give a shoutout to all of my former coaches, like Clint Dolgopol, who have brought me a long way in the sport,” said Betker.

Head Coach Bryan Fraser says that Betker will be a great addition to their already stellar team.

“We’re very excited to add Abigail to the roster,” said Fraser. “She’s been on our radar since I got here, about two and a half years ago. She’s a unique athlete in that she has a lot of power and athleticism. I’m sure we’ll find a clear path for her, volleyball wise. She also has very high expectations academically, so that is great for us and the team.”


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Pictured are Abigail Betker and Bryan Fraser, coach of the women’s Avalanche volleyball team at COTR. Betker is the latest athlete to sign with the team. The two are pictured at a signing event on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

Pictured are Abigail Betker and Bryan Fraser, coach of the women’s Avalanche volleyball team at COTR. Betker is the latest athlete to sign with the team. The two are pictured at a signing event on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

Previous story
Reinhart has 3 points as Panthers hand Canucks coach Boudreau first non-OT loss
Next story
Kimberley’s Team Buchy takes sixth at Canadian Senior Curling Championships

Just Posted

Cranbrook has recorded 183 COVID-19 cases between Jan. 2-8, according to the BC CDC.
Cranbrook breaks weekly pandemic case count record at 183: BC CDC

BC Emergency Health Services reports record number of overdose response calls in Cranbrook and in provincial numbers. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)
Cranbrook had record overdose response calls in 2021: BC EHS

Dave Toffolo (left) and Darren Will (right) sweep Kevin Maffioli’s rock as Tom Buchy calls line at the Canadian Senior Curling Championships. Photo courtesy of Curl Canada.
Kimberley’s Team Buchy takes sixth at Canadian Senior Curling Championships

Snow packs in East and West Kootenay are above normal. BC River Forecast Centre
Snow packs in East and West Kootenay above normal