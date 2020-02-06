Kimberley’s Buchy reflects on national curling experience

Skip: Kaila Buchy, Third: Jaelyn Cotter, Second: Katelyn McGillivray, Lead: Cassidy Schwaerzle and Coach Tom Buchy after winning the provincial juniors. Kimberley Bulletin file.

Kimberley’s Kayla Buchy is far from finished her curling season despite not making the playoff round at the national juniors at the end of January.

She still has U18 and Mixed curling on her schedule.

Buchy talked to the Bulletin this week about her first experience with Junior level curling at the nationals in Langley.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was 13 or 14 to play at the Juniors. It was amazing,” she said.

“We didn’t get the best result, but it was still amazing.”

Buchy’s team finished 3 wins, 3 losses in her pool and just missed the playoff round.

“In the other pool two three-three teams made the playoffs. It’s just the way it works out sometimes,” she said. “My team played really well and I’m proud of them.

“Once you get there and get out playing, you start to focus on just being the best at your position. I tried to be the best skip. Jaelyn tried to be the best third. You play against the other girls and try to be the best you can be.”

Coming up for Kaila is the mixed play downs in Fernie. Last year she joined her father Tom’s team, a perennial B.C. mixed champion. She will be joined on the team by her Junior teammate Katelyn McGillvray and Tom Buchy’s longtime curling partner Dave Toffolo.

Tom Buchy is also skipping at team at the BC Seniors on February 17.

His daughter will continue as well.

“I also have the U18 provincial in March. We’re qualified for that,” Kaila said.

Kaila is in her final year of high school and next year she says she is going to focus on curling.

“I’m going to take Juniors pretty seriously next year. More practice, more focus,” she said.

As for what exact team she will be curling with, that conversation hasn’t taken place yet.

“We haven’t crossed that bridge yet,” she said.

As always the team would like to thank their sponsors their sponsors, Nufloors Penticton and Vernon, Sun Co Drywall, Parnell’s Appliance and Electronic, Goldline, Frank Vanden Broek at Sunlife Financial, the Kimberley Curling Club, the Vernon Curling Club, Gamma Epsilon MasterKimberley Elks Club and Tourism Kimberley, for their assistance.

They would also like to thank all the businesses who donated to the parents’ night baskets and player gift bags.



