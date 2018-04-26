Kimberley’s Devon Langelaar commits to University of Arizona Wildcats

Josh Lockhart

Kimberley Dynamiters’ Devon Langelaar has committed to the University of Arizona Wildcats for the upcoming season.

“Devon is very deserving of this commitment,” Nitros head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “Since his arrival in Kimberley he has improved immensely. This season he was one of the top D in our conference and a crucial part of us winning the Championship.”

Langelaar played three years with the Nitros after being acquired from the Osoyoos Coyotes to start the 2015-16 season. In that time the defender scored 14 goals and 41 assists in 123 games. He also represented the Nitros in 57 playoff games, accumulating two goals and 16 assists.

The Red Deer native has accomplished a lot in his three years. He reached the KIJHL finals in 2016. Received the teams Most Sportsmanlike Award in 2017 and Best Defencemen Award in 2018. Most recently he held the KIJHL trophy over his head, and brought home bronze from the 2018 Cyclone Taylor Cup.

“It feels great, to know the hard work I’ve put in over the last three years is going to pay off,” Langelaar said. “Playing for the Dynamiters the last three years has helped me mature not only as a hockey player but as a person and I think that will really be able to help me through the next four years of college.”

Wildcats coach Chad Berman is excited about adding Langelaar to the team.

“Adding Devon is a huge get for us,” Berman said to the Wildcats hockey media. “With a good summer of work, he has a chance to immediately step in as ‘top 2’ defensemen and should provide an immediate boost to our power play.

“He is a great skater that attacks two on one’s really well and understands how to use his feet to create shooting lanes. Not to mention, he is another kid coming from a winning program, those kinds of players understand what it takes to be successful.”

Langelaar is just excited that he keeps getting to play hockey after his junior career, ” It’s a pretty cool feeling, I get to keep playing a sport I love and get a top notch education is a bonus.”

