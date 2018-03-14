Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy competes at BC U18 curling championship

The Optimist BC U18 curling championships are underway in Salmon Arm this week, and though there is no Kimberley team entered, there is a Kimberley connection.
Kaila Buchy, daughter of Kimberley curlers Tom and Lori, and herself a veteran of years of junior curling with her sister, is playing with the Kelowna rink of Jaelyn Cotter. Cotter is also the daughter of a well known BC curler, Jim Cotter, who will serve as coach for the team.
The finals are this weekend, and the Cotter team opened with a win.