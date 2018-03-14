Kaila, second from left, has played most of her career with sister Alyssa, who has now aged out of the U18 ranks.

Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy competes at BC U18 curling championship

The Optimist BC U18 curling championships are underway in Salmon Arm this week, and though there is no Kimberley team entered, there is a Kimberley connection.

Kaila Buchy, daughter of Kimberley curlers Tom and Lori, and herself a veteran of years of junior curling with her sister, is playing with the Kelowna rink of Jaelyn Cotter. Cotter is also the daughter of a well known BC curler, Jim Cotter, who will serve as coach for the team.

The finals are this weekend, and the Cotter team opened with a win.

Previous story
VIDEO: Four champs crowned at B.C. boys basketball tournament

Just Posted

Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy competes at BC U18 curling championship

The Optimist BC U18 curling championships are underway in Salmon Arm this… Continue reading

SPCA looks for owner of dog with chain collar embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

Kimberley Skating Club ends season on a high note

Plans are already underway for the 2018-19 season.

Centre 64 is getting a lift

Construction on the wheelchair lift is slated to begin April 1, 2018.

MP Stetski applauds federal water protections

Liberal government restores protections to navigable rivers and lakes.

Kimberley Skating Club ends season on a high note

Plans are already underway for the 2018-19 season.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. man attempts to contact extraterrestrials in the Shuswap

Dan Berg performs meditation to try to interact with visitors from other worlds

Strict mortgage rules slow B.C. home sales

BC Real Estate Association says sales dropped nearly six per cent last month

Missing B.C. climber’s father reports his son is dead in Alaska

Father of B.C. climber reports his son and another climber are dead in Alaska

Lights out, flights grounded as storm lashes Atlantic region

Electricity was out for 51,000 homes and businesses early Wednesday in Nova Scotia

UK expels 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning

Russia will only cooperate with Britain on the investigation into last week’s poisoning if it receives samples of the nerve agent that is believed to have been used

Facing death penalty, Florida school shooting suspect in court

Florida prosecutors announced that they will seek the death penalty against Cruz, a former student charged in the fatal shooting of 17 people

US students stage school walkouts to protest gun violence

Students across the country plan walkouts to protest gun violence

Most Read