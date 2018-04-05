Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy off to nationals with Cotter rink

Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy is off on Saturday to Saint Andrews, New Brunswick for the 2018 Canadian Under 18 Girls Curling Championship. The tournament takes place April 9 through 14.

Buchy is curling with the Jaelyn Cotter rink from Vernon, playing the third position. She was recruited to the team this year before the provincials.

“We played against her a lot when I was curling with my sister,” Kaila said. “We always got along every time we played. She asked me to join their team because they were down a member.”

Kaila still lives in Kimberley, making getting together for practice a little difficult with the rest of the team in Vernon. She works by herself and the team tries to get together for a practice before big events.

That’s not a terribly unusual situation as you climb the ranks in curling, as most teams have at least one member who doesn’t live in the same area.

Buchy says she thinks her team has a decent chance at the upcoming tournament.

“There are a lot of really good teams, so you just have to see how it plays out, hopefully get a few wins at the start. Everyone is a great player if they made it to this level.”

This will be the last year in the U18 division as the team ages out, but Kaila hopes to continue with her sister’s team next year, and says she definitely isn’t done with curling.

You can follow the Cotter team next week at www.curling.ca/2018under18.

