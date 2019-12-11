Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy will skip team at BC Juniors later this month

Kaila Buchy has been making waves in BC curling circles for several years, despite her young age.

She went to the provincials at the U18 last March with a team mixed with Kimberley and Kelowna connections. She won that event.

Kaila’s team also won bronze at the national U18 event in Sherwood Park, Alberta last April.

This year, Buchy has graduated from U18 to Junior, and she has put a team together to take to the Junior Provincial playdowns in Victoria starting December 28, 2019.

The team is a mix of girls from around the province, with Kaila at skip, third Jaelyn Cotter, Second Katelyn McGillivray, Lead Cassidy Schwaerzle and Fifth Samantha Mclaren. Kaila is familiar with this team, as she played third for them in 2018.

The team is excited about the provincials and would like to thank their sponsors, Nufloors Penticton and Vernon, Sun Co Drywall, Parnell’s Appliance and Electronic, Goldline, Frank Vanden Broek at Sunlife Financial, the Kimbelrey Curling Club and Tourism Kimberley, for their assistance.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

