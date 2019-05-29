Kimberley’s Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs win Alpine Canada Volunteers of the Year

Many know Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs for their involvement with the Alpine Canada and Dreadnaught Races at Kimberley Alpine Resort. They are now being recognized as Volunteers of the Year with Alpine Canada for their countless hours volunteering with the racing organization.

The duo have been volunteering in Kimberley for almost ten years, having taken over ski racing events in 2011. They met in Lake Louise in 2003, where they were both working as volunteers.

“Donna and I took over organizing alpine ski race events in Kimberley in 2011. Previously, we spent two years volunteering for events in Whistler, leading up to the 2010 Olympics. Donna and I spent eight weeks in Whistler for the 2010 Olympics and Para-Olympics where I was a Section Chief,” Steeves explained.

Steeves and Briggs say that this is the first time they have won the prestigious award.

“Neither of us have ever won the Alpine Canada Volunteer of the year award,” said Briggs. “This national award was awarded for the year 2018, where we hosted the World Cup Finals for WPAS, Noram Finals for able bodied racers, our annual FIS Dreadnaught Speed Camp and Speed Series DH/SG, and the U16 Speed camp, along with numerous private race training camps.”

They have however, won the BC Alpine award, along with numerous others.

Steeves won Volunteer of the Year in 2011, along with the President’s Award from Visasport for Volunteer of the Year in 2013.

Briggs has won the BC Alpine Volunteer of the Year award twice, once individually in 2014 and together with Lloyd last year.

“We also received Event of the Year in 2014 for our Dreadnaught Speed Camp and Race Series DH/SG,” said Steeves, who was also a long-time volunteer at Lake Louise Winterstart, beginning in 1996. He was awarded the event’s prestigious belt buckle award for Outstanding Volunteer Contribution.

“I have been a Crew Chief and Assistant Chief of Course at Lake Louise for many years. Donna and I have not been back since 2016, in order to concentrate on Kimberley events,” he said.

Additionally, KAR won Resort of the Year for its outstanding contribution to athlete development and ski racing from BC Alpine last year.

Over the years, Steeves and Briggs have hosted many, many races, from training camps and the NorAms to the Para Alpine World Cup and Canadian Masters.

“The FIS Annual Speed Camp, Downhills and Super G races are attracting athletes from all over Canada, USA and internationally,” said Briggs. “Along with the annual event is the athlete’s favourite ‘Litem up on Main FIS Night Slalom’ which won event of the year back in 2014.”

They hosted the NorAm Cup finals in 2018 for able bodied SL, GS, SG, and Alpine for both genders.

In terms of Para-athlete races, the duo have become champions in hosting and organizing the events.

“We have hosted all kinds of level events for Para – Development Team Racing and Training. The Development Team has been based out of Kimberley Alpine Resort for many years under Lasse. One of the devo-athletes training out of here just won Para female athlete of the year for Alpine Canada,” Briggs explained.

“We have hosted Canadian and USA National Speed DH and SG twice, NorAms a couple of times and a World Cup Finals WPAS in 2018 – a very important race as it was a qualifier for the 2018 Paralympics directly following the event.”

They have also hosted Canadian National Championships twice and co-hosted a hybrid WPAS/Masters Speed Camp and SH/SG races and also some night slaloms.

“This year our local masters – Rec Rut Runners ran the first ever Spring Slalom and also helped teardown…so appreciated the fun event and camaraderie,” Briggs said.

Coming up for next season, there are several camps along with the NorAm Championships for World Para Alpine Skiing.

Confirmed 2019/20 events are as follows:

Jan 22. to Jan. 31, 2020: FIS Speed Camp & Races

Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2020: U16 Speed Camp & Speed Races

Feb. 5 to Feb. 14, 2020: WPAS (World Para Alpine Skiing) Noram Championships or Nationals

Donna Briggs and Lloyd Steeves are named Alpine Canada’s Volunteers of the Year. (Meegan Field/Kimberley Alpine Resort file)

Alpine Canada’s Volunteer of the Year Donna Briggs is pictured setting up for one of the many races she organizes at Kimberley Alpine Resort. (Meegan Field/Kimberley Alpine Resort file)