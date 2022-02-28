Marielle Ackermann racing with the Kimberley Nordic Racers in December 2021. Bulletin file

Kimberley’s Marielle Ackermann achieves personal best at world junior cross country championships

Kimberley’s Marielle Ackermann waited a long time to get to the World Junior Nordic Championship, and now that she is in Lygna, Norway, she is making the most of the experience.

On Sunday, February 27, Ackermann earned a personal best in the free technique sprint race.

Ackermann finished in 18th place.

“I didn’t have any expectations, so I am really happy with this result,” Ackermann told Nordiq Canada. “The course felt really hard (in the warm up). It is a short sprint, but you have to constantly work. I went into a zone in my qualifier. I didn’t think too much and was really happy when I saw where I was.”

The 19-year-old made a small tactical error, dropping her to fourth spot in her heat and fractions of a second from moving onto the semis.

“In my heat, I was really nervous because I watched Liliane do hers and I saw how tough it was. I went hard but was on the outside and into a headwind. I tried to stay with Sweden but tripped myself up on the final corner. I was so exhausted and got passed (by one athlete). I went into a tuck and lunged at the finish line for one of the lucky loser spots. I didn’t get it but I’m still happy,” added Ackermann. “I was really struggling at the beginning of the World Championships, and I had no idea where I stood internationally because this is my first World Juniors, so this is huge for my confidence and really motivates me to keep working harder.”


