Kimberley’s Molly Miller heads to Canada Winter Games

The 2019 Canada Winter Games begin this Saturday in Red Deer, Alberta.

Kimberley is only sending one athlete as part of Team BC, and that is cross-country skier Molly Miller.

Cross country skiing is scheduled for the second week of the Games. According to mom Kim, Molly will fly to Calgary on February 23 and join up with other athletes to take a bus to Red Deer.

She will race five times over the course of six days and also race in the team relay on the final day of competition. She will then take part in the closing ceremonies on March 3.

Molly has been to the Canada Games before, as a 13 year old.

“I am very excited about the upcoming Canada games,” Miller said. “The last time I went I was 13 years old and I competed up in a U23 category. It is now four years later, so at 17, I hope to be more competitive in the races. Winning a silver medal with Team BC at the last CWG is probably one of my favourite memories to date of ski racing. It was such an exciting day. I would love to see Team BC earn gold this year, but I know there will be other strong provincial teams.”

Miller says the Winter Games are special to her.

“The CWG is such a highlight because it has such camaraderie and spirit attached to it. I feel so fortunate to have a second opportunity to go. It will for sure be one of my favourite events to attend this ski year. I’m so excited to spend time with ski friends from across Canada, as well as meet some athletes from other sports. I remember how much fun I had attending activities at the athletes village at the last Games. From what I can see, Red Deer has really worked hard to put on a great event for the athletes. There is a team of BC mission staff that really support you. The support staff make the event a lot of fun so I’m looking forward to seeing them again and working with our BC Team coaches in Red Deer. BC, as a province, is very strong in cross country skiing right now. Earning a spot on Team BC was very competitive and our team hopes to do well at the races. For now, I will work closely with my coach, Dave Wood, to get myself ready to compete. I will keep Kimberley posted and I look forward to representing my hometown in Red Deer!”

Joining Miller on team BC are

Hannah Mehain from Kelowna (also competed at the last games), Elizabeth Elliot and Beth Granstrom from Revelstoke and Blackjack teammate Jasmine Drolet from Rossland. The male team will consist of Blackjack teammate Remi Drolet from Rossland, Ian Williams from Kelowna, Joe Davies and Michael Murdoch from Whistler, and Tallon Noble from Strathcona. Molly will also have Blackjack teammate, Matt Gill representing Team Saskatchewan, attend the Games.

BC’s Para-Nordic team will include Jessye Brockway, Andy Lin, Ethan Hess, Maya Jones, and Jamie Stirling (Guide).