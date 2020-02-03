Molly Miller racing in the 5K Classic race, which she won, in Mont-Saint Anne, Quebec this past Saturday. Photo courtesy Molly Miller.

Kimberley’s Molly Miller qualifies for World Junior Cross Country Ski Championships

Kimberley’s Molly Miller, now attending school at Northern Michigan University, continues in her quest to be among the world’s elite cross country skiers.

Miller was racing in Mont-Saint-Anne, Quebec at the Haywood NorAms this past week, where she won a gold and a bronze, and more importantly, once again qualified for the World U23 championships to be held in Oberwiesenthal, Germany.

The Bulletin caught up with Miller after the races.

“I have just completed a series of selection races here in Mont Sainte Anne, Quebec that determines the U23/Jr team that will represent Canada at the upcoming Junior World Championships in Oberwiesenthal, Germany,” she said. “I won a bronze medal in the Skate Sprint race on Thursday and a gold medal in the 5K Classic race on Saturday. As a result I qualified for the Junior World Championships. The Canadian team will travel to Seefeld, Austria for a week long training camp to prepare for the races that will be held in Germany from February 29-March 7.”

Miller skied under the colours of the Blackjack Ski Club out of Rossland at the trials, although she began her career with the Kimberley Nordic Club.

She says the competition at this year’s trials had a lot of depth.

“Canada is producing some very strong female athletes in the junior division right now so I was very happy to secure a spot on the team. This will be my second time attending Worlds so I am feeling good about returning this year with greater knowledge and experience.”

Miller went straight from the trials back to school, where she will spend a few weeks before heading to Europe.

“Due to my full time studies at Northern Michigan University, I plan to join the Canadian team a bit later, so as to limit my time away from school,” she said.

“I will return to school for a few weeks before travelling to Europe. As always, I am very thankful to my support team of coaches and family who work so hard to help me achieve my goals.”


Kimberley's Molly Miller qualifies for World Junior Cross Country Ski Championships

