Kimberley’s Molly Miller wins two gold at Western Canadians

The Western Canadian Cross Country Ski Championships were held in Red Deer this past weekend. Along with the Kimberley Nordic team, Kimberley’s Molly Miller, who now skis with the Rossland club, won two gold medals.

Molly raced in the junior girl category and won the skate sprint race on Friday. On Saturday she raced up in the open women category for the 10 k classic race and placed fifth overall for open women and took gold in the junior girls category. Sunday was a relay race where Molly partnered up with two members of Team BC and won silver in the women’s relay event.

Molly will now travel to the Eastern Canadian Championships that will be held in Gatineau, QC on February 2-4.

Molly made the decision to move to Rossland this year for coaching purposes.