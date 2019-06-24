Jim Webster file.

Kimberley’s Round the Mountain 2019

The Round the Mountain Festival took place at the Kimberley Nordic Centre Round the Mountain Trail on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Event organizer Lana Drijber says that despite the forecast, they had an amazing day with “little rain and so much fun”.

“It was a fantastic temperature for racing,” she said. “We had just about 500 racers. People stayed to party to the band Alderbash well after the awards ceremony.”

She adds that the event wouldn’t have been possible without the help of many volunteers.

“The rain storms during the week prior left a lot of trees across the trail. The Kimberley Trails Society and numerous volunteers had to work very hard and long to get the trails cleared before the event,” Drijber explained. “Again, such a huge success due to the 100 plus volunteers and also, thanks to our sponsors.”

One of the goals of the event is to be as close to zero waste as possible, which was extremely successful having just one quarter bag of garbage at the end of the event.

READ MORE: Kimberley’s Round the Mountain: 700 people, one quarter bag of garbage

There were several different race categories including the 10K run, the 10K Run Master, the 10K Run Junior, Mountain Biking, 20K Run, 20K Run Master and Junior as well as Maters and Open categories.

A full list of all of the results can be seen by visiting www.roundthemountain.ca, clicking on the “The Festival” dropdown, and 2019 Race Results.

 

