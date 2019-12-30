Kimberley’s Team Buchy competing in 2020 B.C. Junior Curling Championships

The top Jr. women’s team and the two top Jr. men’s teams will represent B.C. at national championships

Kimberley’s Team Buchy is currently in Victoria B.C., competing in the 2020 B.C. Junior Curling Championships against seven other provincial teams.

Team Buchy, from Kimberley, Kelowna and Vernon, consists of Skip: Kaila Buchy, Third: Jaelyn Cotter, Second: Katelyn McGillivray, Lead: Cassidy Schwaerzle, Fifth: Samantha Mclaren and Coach: Tom Buchy.

As of Monday, December 30, the girls were doing well in the standings, having ended Sunday with 2 wins against Bowles and Daniels to bring their record to 3-1.

A press release from Curl BC says it is an exciting year for B.C. teams because the top junior women’s team and the two top junior men’s teams will represent B.C. at national championships taking place in Langley. The junior men were offered that second berth as a result of Nunavut withdrawing from the competition. The New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships take place from January 18 to 26, 2020, at the George Preston Recreation Centre and Langley Curling Club.

All the Victoria championship results will be available online at http://playdowns.curlbc.ca/. You can also follow along Team Buchy’s games by tuning into their Facebook Live stream. Some of the games will also be livestreamed on Curl BC TV starting on Dec. 29. The finals on Jan. 2 will also be streamed on cbcsports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

There is at least one group at this event that does not have to worry about missing time spent with family over the holidays. On the coaching bench for Royal City Curling Club’s Team Sato are world champions Bryan Miki and Brent Pierce (2000 Brier and world champions). Bryan’s son Joshua plays second on the team. Meanwhile Bryan’s father Fuji is coaching the Reed team.

There are eight junior men’s teams and eight junior women’s team representing many parts of the province, including Kamloops, Delta, Maple Ridge, Langley, Kelowna, Vernon, Grand Forks, Vancouver, Port Moody, Nanaimo, Comox, Parksville, New Westminster, Richmond, Gibsons, Duncan and Victoria.

