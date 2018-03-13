Kimberley’s x-country team at Nationals

The Kimberley Cross Country Ski team (KiXS) is at Nationals in Thunder Bay this week. The Nationals started well with Sydney Wilson and Quinn Morgan placing 6th in the Challenge Division team classic 4 x 1.2 km relay on the first day of racing (Saturday). Then on Sunday, Marielle Ackermann placed 4th in the Juvenile Girls 5 km classic race, with Sydney Wilson placing 10th. In the Junior Girls category, Quinn Morgan placed 19th and MacKenzie McLean 35th in their 5 km classic race.

Also doing well is Kimberley skier Molly Miller, who now skis with the Black Jack Cross Country team in Rossland. Molly placed third inteh Juvenile Girls race, and third in the Team Sprint.

The weather has been cool but sunny and trail conditions excellent for the racers.