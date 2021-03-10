KMH Recognizes Players for the Gary Pearson Award

Each year Kimberley Minor Hockey recognizes its most inspirational players with the Gary Pearson Award. Coaches select the players that show the qualities of work ethic, leadership by example, positivity, love of the game, as well as being an inclusive teammate. This season has been particularly challenging for players as they navigated the rules and protocols of COVID-19 including practicing all year without playing games. The following players were recognized by their coaches as being 2020-2021 nominees for the Gary Pearson Award: U9 Nitros – Jesse Kwasney, U9 Dynamiters – Denver Holmes, U11 Recreational – Dustin Cyra-Korsgaard, U11 Competitive Dynamiters – Easton Armstrong, U13 Recreational – Jaxon Derosier, and Girls Team – Phoenix Willoughby. Kimberley Minor Hockey would also like to thank Fortis BC and the family of Gary Pearson for their continued support of this award.



