Knee woes end captain’s Dynamiters career

Chase Gedny won’t be returning for the 2019/20 season because of a recurring knee injury

Kimberley Dynamiters captain Chase Gedny won’t be lacing up his skates this year.

After reoccurring knee problems, Gedny won’t be returning for the 2019/20 season and is preparing for his second knee surgery.

“My knee is not holding up, so I have to get another surgery here and move on I guess,” he said.

It was in June when Gedny started to really think about what he should do.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” he said. “But, when it’s hurting to walk I need to be real about it and I won’t be able to skate if I can’t walk that good.”

Gedny came in as a rookie in the 2017/18 season and was named the captain of the team for the 2018/19 season. He recorded 49 goals, 40 assists for 89 points in 83 regular-season games with the Dynamiters.

“It’s an enormous loss off the ice and on the ice,” said Derek Stuart, head coach, Kimberley Dynamiters. “He’s a valuable player to our offensive, one of our top six forwards, and defensively the penalty kill and powerplay. Off the ice, it’s an enormous loss as well with the leadership and great teammate that he is.”

Stuart said one of the top strengths of Gedny was how he led by example.

“He did everything the right way and everything we asked from the second he got here as a rookie. I think by leading by example there was no question, he was an excellent captain,” said Stuart.

However, it wasn’t only an on-ice impact the Gedny had, Stuart said the team will also miss his off-ice contributions.

“He was a great kid in the community as well. He volunteered for a number of things throughout the two years he was here. He was also the first guy to go and shovel snow for the elderly that needed help. I think he was one of our fan favourites and he will be sorely missed in the community and on the ice,” said Stuart.

With playing two seasons in Kimberley, Gedny said it was a great experience.

“To be frank, it was the time of my life,” he said. “It was super fun — everything about it. It was a good experience, and especially the friendships I made and the championships won.”

While winning a KIJHL championship back in his rookie year is always going to be a highlight for him, Gedny notes last seasons playoff run was also special.

“Making a run with a young team last year was pretty exciting,” he said.

Gedny is back home in Taber, Alta., as he awaits his surgery. He said he will look towards working and has plans to go to school after his surgery.

Gedny notes he plans to keep tabs on the Dynamiters this year and hopes to go to a couple of games to be able to visit players, coaches and fans.



