Kootenay athletes head to Kamloops for BC Cup volleyball

For the Bulletin

These seven EKVC athletes will be travelling to Kamloops this coming week to participate in the BC Cup for Volleyball at Thompson Rivers University. Selected from regional tryouts in Creston earlier this year, 14 athletes are selected to Team BC Zone 1 from throughout the region. Athletes travelled from as far away as Grand Forks, Nelson, Castlegar, Mt Sentinel, Kimberley, Cranbrook, Fernie, Elkford and Sparwood to tryout for this team. Of the final 14 selected to the travel team, 7 of them are from the East Kootenay Volleyball club (EKVC). They have been training hard at both indoor and beach volleyball throughout June and July to represent the Kootenay Zone. The competition runs from July 18-21.

For further information to join one of our upcoming summer camps visit our website at www.ekvcvolleyball.com

This summer EKVC will be hosting a Future Stars Camp with Olympian Rudy Verhoeff from July 29 to Aug 1, 2019

