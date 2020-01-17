Team Medford from Cranbrook. Chris Medford, Steve Tersmette, Mitch Young, Jeff Langin. Curl BC file.

Kootenay curling in the spotlight

Kootenay curling is front and centre this month across the province.

Not only is Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy skipping Team B.C. at the Canadian Nationals in Langley (starting Sat. Jan. 11, 2020), but her coach and father, Tom Buchy, has qualified for the B.C. Seniors championship, which will be played in Vernon.

READ: Team Buchy set to represent B.C. at Curling Junior Nationals in Langley

Team Buchy is made up of skip Tom Buchy, third Deane Horning, second Dave Toffolo, and lead Darren Will. The remaining Senior playdowns take place this weekend (Jan. 17-19) at Smithers, Powell River, Tunnel Town and McArthur Island Curling Club (Kamloops). The Vernon provincials go ahead from Feb. 18-23.

And yet more Kootenay curling action is still to come. The 2020 BC Men’s Curling Championship, presented by Nufloors – Penticton, and the 2020 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship, presented by Best Western is coming to Cranbrook.

The combined event takes places from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2 at Western Financial Place.

Cranbrook’s Team Medford will be the home-crowd favourites. The team made up of Chris Medford, Steve Tersmette, Mitch Young, Jeff Langin and Josh Kennelly will be looking to unseat defending champion Jim Cotter, who is looking for his ninth trip to the Brier.

Another Kootenays team that will be in the mix will be Team Salviulo, who are playing with a revised lineup. Nando Salviulo, Jamie Ingram, Cody Bartlett and Kevin Maffioli will be representing Castlegar Curling Club.

For event and ticket information please visit https://www.curlbc.ca/cranbrook-2020/.


Team Buchy set to represent B.C. at Curling Junior Nationals in Langley
VIDEO: Kootenay Patricks assemble for first practice ahead of charity game

