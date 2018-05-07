Karter Prosofsky, Skyler Bruce and Nathan Airey are three of the 2003-born prospects that the Kootenay Ice added at the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

Kootenay Ice add nine prospects at 2018 WHL Bantam Draft

Four forwards, four defencemen and a goalie drafted into organization in important day for future

They had a ‘best player available’ mentality going in and ended up getting the very top player on their list.

According to Jake Heisinger, the Manager of Scouting and Hockey Operations for the Kootenay Ice, Carson Lambos was the team’s highest-ranked prospect for the 2018 Bantam Draft and they felt very fortunate to select him second overall.

“[Lambos] was our number one guy throughout the entire season,” said Heisinger, who announced the pick at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer, Alberta on Thursday morning. “He really does it all — skates, plays hard [and] he’s not afraid to jump in offensively. He’s a really good teammate and wants to be a difference maker.”

A 6’0” defenceman listed at 197 pounds, the 15-year-old defenceman from Winnipeg, Manitoba played last season at Rink Academy, putting up 15 goals and 25 assists in 40 games. He was also named the CSSHL Bantam Prep ‘Top Defenceman of the Year.’

While Lambos was the jewel of the draft, however, there were plenty of other gems. The Ice selected eight other players at the draft, including three other defenceman, four forwards and a goalie.

With two picks in the second round, the Ice took defenceman Karter Prosofsky from Pacific Coast Hockey Academy at 26th overall and then forward Skyler Bruce, a teammate of Lambos’ at Rink Academy, at 29th overall.

“[Prosofsky] is a really good skater[and] can really shoot the puck, he plays hard and [always] wants to be involved in the [play],” Heisinger said. “Skylar Bruce is a really skilled forward, really, really smart and can keep the game at a high pace and can make plays at full speed.”

After the second round, the Ice traded their third round pick to the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for 1999-born forward Davis Murray, who had five points in 45 games last season. Already having traded away their fourth round pick earlier in the year, the team’s next selection was in the fifth round.

At 110th overall, the Ice selected goaltender Nathan Airey from the Airdrie Xtreme Bantam AAA hockey club. From there, the team had picks in each subsequent round, but passed after the tenth round. They added forward Ethan Sundar, defenceman Hughie Hooker, forward Evan Waldie, forward Kevin Anderson and defenceman Colby Ball.

Sticking to their system throughout the entire day, Heisinger was pleased with the outcome of the draft as a whole.

“We were happy the way it worked out, we followed our plan all along,” he said. “We’re going to unwind a little bit here over the weekend and then get [these prospects] set up on our training program so they have big summers and are ready to come to training camp in September.”

Kootenay Ice 2018 Bantam Draft Selections

1: 1st round, 2nd overall: Carson Lambos

Birthdate: January 14, 2003

Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Position: Defenceman

Height: 6’0”

2017-18 Team: Rink Hockey Academy Bantam Prep

2017-18 Stats: 15 goals, 25 assists, 40 points, 52 penalty minutes in 30 games

2: 2nd round, 26th overall: Karter Prosofsky

Birthdate: September 20, 2003

Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Position: Defenceman

Height: 5’9”

2017-18 Team: Pacific Coast Hockey Academy Bantam Prep

2017-18 Stats: 8 goals, 10 assists, 18 points, 65 penalty minutes in 24 games

3: 2nd round, 29th overall: Skyler Bruce

Birthdate: January 23, 2003

Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Position: Forward

Height: 5’8”

2017-18 Team: Rink Hockey Academy Bantam Prep

2017-18 Stats: 21 goals, 19 assists, 40 points, 18 penalty minutes in 30 games

4: 5th round, 110th overall: Nathan Airey

Birthdate: April 24, 2003

Hometown: Cochrane, Alberta

Position: Goalie

Height: 5’11”

2017-18 Team: Airdrie Xtreme Bantam AAA

2017-18 Stats: 1.86 goals against average, 0.928 save percentage in 16 games

5: 6th round, 127th overall: Ethan Sundar

Birthdate: July 25, 2003

Hometown: St. Albert, Alberta

Position: Forward

Height: 5’7”

2017-18 Team: St. Albert Sabres Bantam AAA

2017-18 Stats: 28 goals, 36 assists, 64 points, 30 penalty minutes in 36 games

6: 7th round, 149th overall: Hughie Hooker

Birthdate: October 11, 2003

Hometown: Brandon, Manitoba

Position: Defenceman

Height: 5’5”

2017-18 Team: Winnipeg Monarchs Bantam AAA

2017-18 Stats: 15 goals, 20 assists, 35 points, 26 penalty minutes in 31 games

7: 8th round, 158th overall: Evan Waldie

Birthdate: March 30, 2003

Hometown: Androssan, Alberta

Position: Forward

Height: 5’11”

2017-18 Team: OHA Edmonton Bantam Prep

2017-18 Stats: 20 goals, 20 assists, 40 points, 10 penalty minutes in 29 games

8: 9th round, 180th overall: Kevin Anderson

Birthdate: September 15, 2003

Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan

Position: Forward

Height: 5’7”

2017-18 Team: Notre Dame Hounds Bantam AAA

2017-18 Stats: 6 goals, 16 assists, 22 points, 10 penalty minutes in 29 games

9: 10th round, 202nd overall: Colby Ball

Birthdate: July 19, 2003

Hometown: Sherwood Park, Alberta

Position: Defenceman

Height: 5’10”

2017-18 Team: Sherwood Park Flyers Bantam AAA

2017-18 Stats: 7 goals, 12 assists, 19 points, 34 penalty minutes in 35 games

