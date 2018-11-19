Kootenay ICE crack under weight of Moose Jaw Warriors

The Kootenay ICE welcomed the Moose Jaw Warriors to Western Financial Place for their third game in three nights.

It would be the first time since Kaeden and Keenan Taphorn was traded that they would be back Cranbrook.

The ICE would come out on the losing side, going down 9-1 to the Warriors.

“I think we are what we are as a team, but we are better than how we played tonight,” said head coach James Patrick.

Forward Ryan Peckford got the early goal to give the Warriors the early lead. They weren’t done as Yegor Buyalski add one to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead six minutes into the game.

Tate Popple would deflect the puck past Duncan McGovern to make it 3-0, but they weren’t done.

Zachary Patrick would take a penalty in the first, and the Warriors would capitalize, with Peckford getting his second goal of the night to make it 4-0.

“Our puck movement turned into turnovers, we gave them opportunities. With what we are right now we just need to play as simple a game as possible,” said Patrick.

Owen Pederson had his first WHL goal Saturday, Nov. 17 against the Red Deer Rebels, and he continued with that momentum to get his second goal against the Warriors and get the ICE on the scoreboard in the second.

However, the Warriors were right back at the ICE as Peckford got his third goal of the game to make it 5-1.

Peckford was having more than a great game against the ICE and added a powerplay goal to make it 6-1 in the second. Coming into the game Peckford only had four goals on the season, which he doubled against the ICE.

Davis Murray would take a hooking penalty and the red-hot powerplay for the Warriors continued with a goal from Tyler Smithies to make it 7-1. Smithies would get another goal at the end of the second period to have the ICE trailing 8-1 going into the third.

To start the third goaltender Jesse Makaj came out in relief for McGovern.

Halfway through the third, the Warriors would keep getting them on the net and add a goal by Brayden Tracey to make it 9-1.

“We need to go back to the basics and figure what is going wrong with us and fix it,” said defenceman Dallas Hines.

The ICE will look to rebound at their next game on Nov. 23 against the Red Deer Rebels at Western Financial Place.

“It’s going to be a couple work days to start the week, and then get into the systems and hopefully be ready to play come next weekend,” said Hines.

With the ICE losing all three games this weekend, 5-0 to the Calgary Hitmen, 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Deer Rebels and tonight it’s important to keep spirits up in the dressing room.

“You just need to know you’re playing for the guy beside you – the guy at both your sides. At the end of the day, we are all brothers we all love each other and it’s going to be an up and down season. It’s a long season, 68 games they aren’t all going to be perfect with wins but you have to come in ready to work and ready to battle for the guy beside you,” said forward Davis Murray.

Peyton Krebs did not play in Saturday or Sunday’s loss and was injured in Friday’s game against the Hitmen.

“We will see how he is this week. It’s a day-to-day injury, he certainly wasn’t ready this weekend, so we will see where he is on Tuesday,” said Patrick.

Previous story
Calgary Stampeders back to Grey Cup with 22-14 win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Just Posted

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visits Cranbrook

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the Federal New Democratic Party, stopped in… Continue reading

Forestry workers set to begin job action in Kootenays

Operations in Castlegar, Cranbrook, Galloway, Elko, Radium, Golden may see job action this week.

Much work has been done on Kimberley’s Lois Creek Trails

Don Davies For the Bulletin The Lois Creek trail system has a… Continue reading

Tailgate and auction raising funds for Kidney Cancer Canada

Bid on a Kimberley Dynamiters jersey and help Cliff Boychuk reach his fundraising goal of $10,000.

Plans announced for RavenStone Viking Village

RavenStone is a proposed permanent, historically accurate Viking village near Kimberley.

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Bankruptcies in British Columbia on the rise

Consumer bankruptcies climbed by 6. 1 per cent in August 2018 from the same month last year.

22 public toilets in Victoria: 136 people currently peeing

World Toilet Day floats some serious health issues

Calgary Stampeders back to Grey Cup with 22-14 win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Calgary was favoured to win the 2017 and 2016 Grey Cups, but lost to the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks respectively.

‘A giant step forward’: new $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond to enter circulation

A new $10 banknote featuring Viola Desmond’s portrait will go into circulation, just over 72 years after she was ousted from the whites-only section of a movie theatre in New Glasgow, N.S.

Searchers in California wildfire step up efforts; 77 dead

Trump arrived at the oceanside conclave Saturday afternoon after visiting Northern California to survey the wildfire damage in the town of Paradise.

Trump says ‘no reason’ for him to hear Khashoggi death tape

“It’s a suffering tape, it’s a terrible tape. I’ve been fully briefed on it, there’s no reason for me to hear it,” Trump said in the interview.

Canada Post calls for ‘cooling off’ period to allow for mediated talks

The proposal came as Canada Post workers continued their rotating strikes Monday after rejecting the Crown agency’s latest offer.

Metro Vancouver homicide detectives busy after separate weekend deaths

Homicide detectives in Metro Vancouver are investigating separate cases involving two deaths they say appear to be either targeted or suspicious.

Most Read