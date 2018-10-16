Kootenay Ice had a tough weekend with three losses

Three games in three days equalled for a rough weekend for the Kootenay Ice this past weekend.

The Ice were only able to come away with two of a possible six points.

The weekend started with a 3-2 loss to the Regina Pats on Friday at Western Financial Place, then a 4-3 shootout loss in Medicine Hat against the Tigers on Saturday and on Sunday they closed out their games with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Prince George Cougars.

A theme throughout all three games was the Ice having to catch up on the scoreboard.

“We need to figure out a way to not behind going into the third,” Dallas Hines, Ice defenceman said after Sunday’s game.

“We are playing hard and we are all working, but we need to figure out a way to get the wins.”

The take away for Hines from playing the three games in three days was how the team was able to come back.

“We are a good work ethic team, and we are able to come back from games like that,” he said.

Ice forward Peyton Krebs was able to come out of the weekend with two assists and a goal.

“Anytime you can have three and three it’s tough on the guys. It’s nice to see that we had some resilience there and battled back. I think anytime you can see that it’s a good group. It’s definitely tough, anytime you have that in this league it’s really demanding on the body, but it was good to see the guys battle hard there,” Krebs said Sunday post-game.

With the next three games coming up on the road, Hines said their forecheck is what he would like to see improve.

“Our forecheck in the neutral zone, getting pucks in and just playing good in their end and getting bodies to the net,” he said.

For Krebs, he said he would like to work on getting more pucks to the net.

“If you can do that you are going to score more goals. It’s using my linemates, and I think Jaeger [White] and Brad [Ginnell] had a great game,” he said.

With all loses coming by one goal, head coach James Patrick noted the league is tough.

“There are no easy nights, every game is tough … I wouldn’t call us a real offensive team because scoring is real hard for us,” he said, adding Krebs and Brett Davis are the two best offensive guys in the lineup.

“It’s tough on them because every night they are facing the other teams best [defenceman] and best checkers. Other teams, their whole plan is to try and stop those guys.”

The Ice had a day off on Monday and went to Lethbridge on Tuesday to look for a bounce-back game against the 3-4-0-2 Hurricanes.

Back in action on Saturday, the Ice will be in Red Deer to take on the Rebels and then head to Edmonton on Sunday to play the Oil Kings.