Kootenay Ice owners, WHL brass in town to address media

The Kootenay Ice will be holding a special media availability where the Western Hockey League commissioner Ron Robinson, Ice governor Greg Fettes and Ice president and general manager and president Matt Cockell will be available.

The press conference will take place Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m.

This comes after months of speculation and rumors that the Ice are relocating to Winnipeg. It will be the first time all the parties are together to answer questions.

Matt Cockell and Greg Fettes purchased the team two years ago from long-time owner Jeff Chynoweth, whose father, Ed, relocated the franchise to Cranbrook from Edmonton in 1998.

The team played out of the Memorial Arena for two years while the city held a divisive referendum to build the arena now known as Western Financial Place.

