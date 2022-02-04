Kootenay Little League looking for Kimberley and area players

The Kootenay Little League in Kimberley has opened registration for the upcoming season. All play will be at Coronation field and the season will run from May 2 to June 24. All ViaSport Covid safety protocols will be followed.

◦ T-Ball ages 4 & 5, Tuesdays & Thursdays 4:00 – 5:00pm, Big Coronation Field $110

◦ Jr. Rookie ages 6, Mondays & Wednesdays 4:00 – 5:00pm, Little Coronation Field $130

◦ Sr. Rookie ages 7 & 8, Tuesdays & Thursdays 4:00 – 5:15pm,Little Coronation Field $130

◦ Minor ages 9 & 10, Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 – 7:15pm, Little Coronation & League Games: Cranbrook/Invermere/Creston $150

◦ Major ages 11 & 12, Tuesdays & Thursdays 5:45 – 7:45pm, Little Coronation & League Games: Cranbrook/Invermere/Creston $150

◦ Junior: ages 13 – 15 Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 – 7:30pm, Big Coronation League Games: Cranbrook/Invermere/Creston $150

All Kimberley youth and those from RDEK Area E are eligible to play.

T-Ball players will recieve a team shirt and hat as their uniform. Jr. Rookie players and up will receive a team shirt, white baseball pants, belt and hat as their uniform. KLL will provide equipment to each team including balls, catchers gear, helmets and bats. Players must bring their own glove. Players ages 9 and up must wear a protective cup. Players may wear rubber cleats or running shoes. The focus is on learning the game, teamwork and respect for others.

You can register online at http://kootenay-little-league.sportssignup.com/site/ and follow Kootenay Little League on Facebook. Volutneer coaches are also needed.