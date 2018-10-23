Kootenay rubgy teams see success at Kamloops 7s tournament

The Kootenays sent four regional teams to the Kamloops 7’s Rugby Tournament this past weekend, and they had some great success. The teams were a mix of East and West Kootenay Players

60 teams attended the tournament with over 600 participants.

The Kootenay senior boys (U18) won Bronze and included two Kimberley boys, Hunter Gawryluk and Drayton Smith.

The Kootenay junior boys (U16) won Silver and included one Kimberley boy, Joey Koran;

The Junior Girls (U16) finished in 9th and the Senior Girls (U18) 6th