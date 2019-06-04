Kootenay Warriors win Calgary tournament

The 07’ Kootenay Warriors spring hockey team took home gold at the Stampede Challenge this past weekend in Calgary. The boys finished the round robin 4-0 and then clinched a spot in the finals after defeating the Calgary Snipers 4-1 in the Semi finals. The boys continued their streak by defeating the Airdrie Stars 7-1 in the final, bringing home the Gold medal.

The 07’ Warriors were tremendously successful this spring season, finishing with two gold and one bronze place finish. Congratulations boys!

The Warriors are made up of players from Kimberley, Cranbrook and Invermere, born in 2007.