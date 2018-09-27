KSSC celebrates end of season

By Pam Drydale

Honestly, there is not much more to say about this team and their incredible season. The members of the Seahorse Swim Club started their season with personal best times, and they finished the season with even more personal best times.

Brooke Burki brought home two provincial medals. The other KSSC members that belonged to the Kootenay Regional team, had best times, a few top 8 finishes, a number of top 16 finishes, and memories to last a life time.

The swim club finished up the season with a wind up party on August 29, 2018. Swimmers received their medals from both the regional and provincial swim meets at this time. The club finished the regional swim meet tied with Nelson for the top team, and brought home 43 individual medals and 6 relay medals.

At this wind up evening, swimmers celebrated a wonderful season, surrounded by family and friends. The coaching team of Jackson, Morgan and Georgia (Coach Jeremy had to work at the pool and could not join in the celebration) presented a number of awards to individual swimmers:

Hardest working:

Junior girl: Gabrielle Radke

Junior Boy: Mathias Radke

Senior Girl: Kenna Drydale

Senior Boy: Kyle Dobi

Most Impoved:

Junior Girl: Ruby Sleik

Junior Boy: Oscar Jarvis

Senior Girl: Ava Roche

Senior Boy: Tsuyoshi Shimokata

Perseverance Award: Dentyn Drydale

Junior Swimmer of the year: Ariana Drydale

Senior Swimmer of the year: Brooklyn Burki

Thoughts from Coach Jackson Sorenson:

What were two of your favorite moments from this summer swim season?

Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club tying for 1st at regionals after winning last year as well.

Brooke Stopanski touching 4th in her 100 freestyle at provincials.

What is one highlight for KSSC at provincials that you would like to share?

Having 7 team members attend the meet. We usually have under 5 but this year we had a great number of seahorses.

What is a personal highlight for you as a swimmer at provincials?

I went best times in my 100 fly (1:02.24/5th place). 100 Breast (1:08.8 5th), and 50 fly (27.58 4th)

What were your favorite moments for your swimmers at provincials?

Me: 100 Fly 1:02.24

Brooke Burki: Silver in 50 Breast

Brooke Burki: Bronze in 50 free, breaking the 30 second mark

Kyle Dobi: 59.00 in 100 free

Morgan Dobi: 200 IM 8th place

Luke Stopanski: 7th in 50 back

Brooke Stopanski: 4th in 100 free

Georgia Polomski: 50 Fly

Congratulations to all the Seahorses on an amazing season. Although the summer season is over, the next season is about to begin. Winter maintenance begins on October 1st. Once again, the KSSC is doing a coffee fundraiser. This year we are selling coffee by Northstar Roasting Company. Please contact any swimmer you know if you are interested in purchasing some coffee. If you do not know any swimmers, and want to purchase coffee to support a local club, and a new local business, please contact Pam Drydale at drydale5@shaw.ca. Pam will put you in touch with swimmers and families looking to sell coffee.