Leith Olafson being congratulated by Jerry Bancks. Photo submitted

Leith Olafson commits to Junior A Melfort Mustangs

Kimberley Dynamiter defenceman Leith Olafson has signed with the Junior A Melfort Mustangs for the 2021-22 season.

Born in 2003, Olafson grew up in Wasa, B.C. and started playing with the Dynamiters in the 2019-2020 season. He also got a taste for Junior A play with the Cranbrook Bucks.

“I’m pretty excited,” Olafson said. “It’s a great opportunity for me, especially being able to move up and play Junior A next year is a big step in my hockey career and I think Melfort is a good team that can help me develop and become a good player.”

READ MORE: Selkirk Sports School wraps up season

Olafson said that he’s going to miss the community of his hometown and the very supportive fans the Dynamiters have.

“It sounds like Melfort’s also like that, which is one of the contributing factors to me going there,” he said. “But just being away from home is going to be probably difficult for a little bit until I get used to that, because I’ve never lived away from home, so that will probably be the biggest challenge for me.”

In addition to the fans and his teammates, Olafson said one of the biggest takeaways from his stint with the Dynamiters is his gratitude for the organizations coaching staff.

“All the coaches wanted everyone there to succeed, which was a big part of my development I feel,” he said, adding that getting to play with 20-year-old players as a 16-year-old was also a fundamental part of his development.

“I feel like that’s an advantage that playing with the Dynamiters gave me these past two years, just being able to play with higher-level competition and learn from those older guys who have had experience in junior hockey.”

Dynamiters head coach and general manager Derek Stuart helped out Olafson in his journey to move up the hockey ranks after this past season, so critical to the development of these young players’ careers, was decimated by COVID.

Another person who helped out was assistant coach Carson Loftsgard, who played for the Melfort Mustangs in the late ’90s, nearly winning a national championship there. Melfort’s coach Trevor Blevins has been with the team a long time. A Melfort local, he was a teammate of Loftsgard and has been coaching for years.

Loftsgard has been working with Olafson on and off the ice since he was about 11 years old. Personally knowing Blevins and that he has many contacts within the league and in NCAA, and knowing Leith wants to move to the next level beyond Junior A, Loftsgard helped facilitate the conversation, but said it was ultimately up to Olafson and his family where to go.

“We had some really good teams, I learned to win when I was there, it was my first experience away from home the same it’ll be for Leith,” Loftsgard said. “So there’s lots of parallels between his path and mine and I hope he has the same sort of great experience up there that I had.”

Due to the compromised season, Loftsgard said that he’s had personal experience with lots of young players who have found it difficult to maintain and advance not only their physical skills, but to keep up their mental strength and work towards their goals.

“It was a huge blow to Leith as a player to have last year go the way it did,” Loftsfard said. “When you’re a 17-year-old in our league, you’re trying to advance and it’s really important to be seen and to play and the rest of it, so Melfort’s getting a kid that is not allowing the challenges to hold him back and I think that’s why he’s going to be successful in hockey and after hockey as well.”

Olafson said last year he trained all summer, preparing for a season that didn’t really end up happening.

“This summer’s going to be a big summer where I’m hopefully going to be focused all summer on just gaining strength and speed and conditioning,” he said. “So next year when I go up to Junior A I can just blow by everyone else who wasn’t preparing properly.”

Loftsgard certainly feels this confidence is well founded and said “he’s very driven and he’s very focused and he will surpass a lot of kids.”

Olafson hasn’t heard for sure when he will need to be there, but suspects it will be around the middle of August and will just be training and getting prepared in the meantime.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hockey player from Vancouver Island scores first NHL goal as part of a hat trick
Next story
IOC and China make COVID-19 vaccine deal for Tokyo, Beijing Olympians

Just Posted

Leith Olafson being congratulated by Jerry Bancks. Photo submitted
Leith Olafson commits to Junior A Melfort Mustangs

Kimberley Dynamiter defenceman Leith Olafson has signed with the Junior A Melfort… Continue reading

Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are pictured in this June 20, 2012 photo. Pandemic exacerbates opioid crisis, as overdoses rise and services fade. The COVID-19 crisis has overshadowed an equally dark pandemic of opioid overdoses, which have risen sharply since March as the border closure and limited access to services raise fatal risks for drug users. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Interior Health expands substance use treatment with new teams

The integrated treatment teams are based throughout the southern Interior

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be launching service on a new route between Penticton and Vancouver starting Jan. 11, 2021, using this 19-passenger B1900 aircraft. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)
Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspends flights between Cranbrook, Kelowna

Pacific Coastal Airlines is temporally suspending flights between Cranbrook and Kelowna due… Continue reading

College of the Rockies in Cranbrook.
COTR returning to on-campus learning in the fall

The College of the Rockies is preparing for a return to campuses… Continue reading

Kimberley Public Library programmer Kayla Wilson, along with daughter Delila and dog Maple, delivering fairy house kids to businesses around Kimberley, fun craft projects to honour her grandfather Jack Nixon. Paul Rodgers photo.
Kimberley Library launches Fairy House and Gnome Home contest

Kimberley Public Library programmer Kayla Wilson was out around town on Tuesday,… Continue reading

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
UPDATE: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

There are currently just over 4,900 active cases

Contents from a tailings pond is pictured going down the Hazeltine Creek into Quesnel Lake near the town of Likely, B.C. on Aug. 5, 2014. (Photo by Jonathan Hayward)
New map details potential environmental threats from B.C. mines

Map editors pressure province to move faster on regulation reforms

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, fears new DFO regulations could derail his business. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
B.C. prawn fishers says sudden DFO change threatens their livelihood

Sale of frozen-at-sea prawns could now be made illegal

B.C.’s total COVID-19 data for a year of the pandemic and emergency measures. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s year of COVID-19: infections creep up, senior homes protected

Eighth-largest cause of death, behind cancer, heart disease, overdoses

A patient care review is underway at Kitimat General Hospital after allegations a pregnant woman did not receive proper care. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Northern Health denies lawsuit claim that racism played a part in baby’s death

Sarah Morrison and her partner Ronald Luft allege negligence and ‘deliberate racial indifference’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

More than half of the residents of First Nations communities in British Columbia have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but most Indigenous people who live outside of these areas are still waiting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Most B.C. First Nations communities offered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

First Nations Health Authority says over 30,000 vaccinations administered, 54% of residents on reserves

The Pacific Highway border crossing. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. woman, 59, given $6,900 fine for allegedly breaking quarantine rules twice in 2 days

Woman claimed she was exempt from quarantine rules but couldn’t provide proof

Megan Kelso and Cody, 10, are planning to walk from Gibsons to Powell River to raise funds for solar panels on the roof of the Sechelt SPCA animal shelter. (Megan Kelso)
B.C. boy, mom trekking 115 kilometres to bring solar power to Sunshine Coast SPCA shelter

The 115-kilometre trek is estimated to take four days and will involved a ferry ride

Most Read